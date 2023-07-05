Home » Anger about local transport as big as not for a long time
News

by admin
Construction work and delays fuel the anger about the S-Bahn. Photo: Lichtgut/Julian Rettig

Every five years, the regional association asks how satisfied the citizens are. Overall, many are satisfied, but frustration is increasing when it comes to transport and housing. And the survey shows huge differences between urban and rural areas.

Traffic and the housing market are by far the biggest problems in the Stuttgart region. This is the result of a representative population survey by the regional association, which was available to our newspaper in advance. The dissatisfaction of people in the region with local transport is therefore greater than it has been for at least ten years. 47 percent of those surveyed are dissatisfied with regional transport – ten years ago it was only 29 percent. As many as 79 percent are dissatisfied with the housing market (2013: 53 percent).

