Permanent assembly at the San Gavino foundry complete with tents on the roof, placed by four workers, while three of their other colleagues chained themselves to the turnstiles of the Portovesme plant. The workers of Portoversme srl in the two industrial sites of Sulcis and Medio Campidano did not wait for the meeting convened by the unions for Monday morning to re-explode their anger over yesterday’s black smoke at the Mimit summit in Rome. The unions, according to what has been learned, are going to San Gavino to monitor the situation which is becoming explosive. A total of around 1,450 jobs are at risk.

“The RSU of Portovesme Srl, San Gavino Monreale plant, given the negative outcome of the meeting that took place this morning at Mimit, the position taken by the company in not restarting the plants that are stopped or under maintenance, the communication received in recent days on ‘opening of the Cigs, with consequent zero-hour cash proposals without a margin of negotiation for all the workers involved and the imminent termination of the employment relationship of the temporary workers and contracting companies declares the state of agitation with a permanent assembly at the inside the plant while waiting for the company to review its unilateral stance”. This is what we read in a note from the unitary trade union representation of the Medio Campidano foundry.