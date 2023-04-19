Anger Spalletti, for us there was a very clear penalty – Lombardia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 18 – “It’s a very clear penalty that you can’t miss. This is not a contact, this is a blow.



He risks spraining his ankle if he doesn’t put it right. But then she gives her side and it is said that she sticks to it. But I’m not attacking anything…”. Thus Luciano Spalletti, from the microphones of Mediaset, on the penalty not granted to Napoli in the first half after Leao’s intervention on Lozano.



“I totally agree with you”, the former referee, and now ‘moviolista’, Graziano Cesari replied from the television studio.



(ANSA).

