It offers a healthy alternative for people who want to try something different with exclusive artistic designs, it is a gelatin-based pastry with innovative floral designs, in three dimensions.

With natural fillings and flavors, pastries made with top quality raw materials so that you can celebrate your meetings or special events with delicious and refreshing cakes. Perfect for any occasion, eat them to satisfy a delicious craving or give them to someone special.

Anggels is a family business with more than a year of experience in the market, they deliver joy, flavor and love in their product. They also provide their services to celebrate special dates and attend any type of event that the client wishes.

They are low-sugar products, sweetened with stevia, they are 100% adapted to the customer’s needs. They have snack presentations, even cakes filled with chocolate biscuits, fruits, marshmallows or 3-milk mosaic type, and gelapalettes. You can personalize them with photos, images, messages or themes of your choice.

Profits

Gelatin has great health benefits, it contributes to the care of nails, hair and skin, with elasticizing, toning, moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and digestive properties.

It provides benefits to the bones, ligaments and tendons, on the other hand it contains vitamin C, which is involved in the formation of collagen, bones, teeth and red blood cells.

Anggels Arte delivers its delicious product, upon request. It is located in Dosquebradas. Contact 3108287680, find him on Instagram and Facebook as @gelatinasanggels and TikTok @gelanggels.