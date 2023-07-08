Anghiari and Pieve Santo Stefano celebrate 100 years Saverio Tutino – Tuscany

Day of events dedicated to the creator of the Archive of Diaries

(ANSA) – PIEVE SANTO STEFANO (AREZZO), JULY 07 – A day of events today to remember the founder of the ‘valley of memory’. The municipalities of Anghiari and Pieve Santo Stefano (Arezzo) organized them for the centenary of the birth of Saverio Tutino, the journalist who died in Rome in 2011, creator of the Archive of Diaries.



Born in Milan in 1923, after being a protagonist of the Resistance he worked as a journalist in the communist press, in particular as a correspondent from China, Algeria and Cuba during the revolution, later becoming one of the leading Western experts on Latin America. In 1984 he chose Pieve Santo Stefano, not surprisingly a town whose past had been erased by the destruction of the Second World War, to give life to the Archive of Diaries and the many initiatives that would soon derive from it. Also in Valtiberina, in 1998 he founded the Free University of Autobiography with Duccio Demetrio. And Pieve Santo Stefano and Anghiari were the protagonists of the celebrations for Saverio Tutino.



The program opened today in Anghiari, the city of autobiography, with the naming of the walkway under the city walls after Tutino, a space of great charm, a sort of “gaze” on the valley that saw Tutino as the absolute protagonist of the preservation of memory.



In the afternoon, the cloister of the Umberto I kindergarten in Pieve Santo Stefano hosted the appointments. The Garden of Remembrance named after the journalist was inaugurated here.



The actor Mario Perrotta dedicated the reading “Tra voci di carta” to Saverio Tutino and his diarists. A national committee has also been set up with the aim of promoting a more in-depth knowledge of his personality and his role as protagonist and witness of the twentieth century. (HANDLE).



