Angie is the queen of the Asogan of Santo Domingo

Miss Angie Mera was heralded as the new queen of the Santo Domingo Cattlemen’s Association (Asogan SD).

The event, which took place in the Quita Penas room, of the same institution, on the Santo Domingo-La Concordia road, began in the afternoon.

It concluded after 7:30 p.m. on this Saturday, June 24, 2023.

There were twelve candidates who participated in this traditional reign of the Asogan de Santo Domingo.

Directors, partners, media, guest artists, and general citizenship they met for the election.

This act of beauty is part of the festival schedule of the livestock institution.

In addition to Mera, Johana Salazar, Gabriela López, Athina Cabezas, among others, also took a tape.

In the end, the new queen posed for all attendees with the businessman Vinicio Arteaga.

In addition to being president of Asogan, he is one of the most recognized ranchers in the country.

During the evening there were also artistic presentations that were to the delight of the attendees.

This Sunday, June 25, the traditional horseback riding

Dozens of horsemen from Santo Domingo and other parts of the country will tour Quito, Abraham Calazacón and Hector Aguavil avenues.

Unlike other years, it was reported that in this year’s edition of the parade, the consumption of alcoholic beverages among the riders will not be allowed.

Two more beauty pageants will be held in Santo Domingo. The first will be the election of the queen of Santo Domingo.

It is also planned to hold Miss Ecuador in the coming days.

