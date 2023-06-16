Angie Palacios sets a new record

NATIONAL

The Ecuadorian weightlifter Angie Palacios shines again.

The young Ecuadorian weightlifter, Angie Palacios, has stood out with a brilliant participation in the qualifying event for the Olympic Games – Paris 2024, in the Weightlifting Grand Prix modality. This qualifying day was held in Havana, Cuba, and Palacios, at just 22 years old, won three gold medals. In an impressive performance, Angie Palacios lifted 121kg in the snatch and 140kg in the clean and jerk, earning her to secure first place in both events. But that was not all, the young athlete also managed to set a new world record in the snatch category and broke her own Pan American record in clean and jerk. Once again, the Ecuadorian tricolor flames high in the hands of Angie, who has not stopped training and preparing to be among the best competitors in the Olympics. These results not only give Palacios recognition worldwide, but also ensure her presence at the next Olympic Games. Her outstanding performance in this qualifying event positions her as one of the main contenders in her discipline and she is expected to be one of the medalists who will once again make an entire nation proud, with the same excellence that she has done throughout her sports career, being one of the most important figures in the sporting event with the greatest expectation in the world. In her short 22 years, she has already achieved great triumphs and has left a mark in the history of Ecuadorian sports. The young weightlifter is an example to follow for future generations, showing that with effort the biggest dreams can be achieved.