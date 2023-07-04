Angori, China improves and Pininfarina will play an important role – Piedmont

‘I’m optimistic, the prospects are good’

(ANSA) – CAMBIANO, 04 JUL – “The results of the first half will be examined by the board of directors on August 1st. I am optimistic. Last year we had problems in China and in Germany. Things in China are improving, c ‘it is an important technological transition and we can play an important role.’ This was stated by Silvio Pietro Angori, managing director of Pininfarina, on the sidelines of the presentation of the partnership with E-Gap.



“After the lockdown, the economy restarts in China. The inertia of the Chinese economy is very low. It stops quickly, but it also restarts quickly and it is a market of 4 million cars,” Angori underlined. “We are growing a lot in Architecture, the prospects are good. The third quarter was still affected by the performance of the fourth quarter of 2022”.



(ANSA).



