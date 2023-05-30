Home » Angry over his wife’s second election in Brazil, the man messed up the beauty pageant – World News
Angry over his wife's second election in Brazil, the man messed up the beauty pageant – World News

Angry over his wife's second election in Brazil, the man messed up the beauty pageant – World News

in Brazil Saturday LGBTQIn the beauty contest called ‘Miss Gay Mato Grosso’, in which individuals competed, there were many talked-about moments. Angry that his wife was deemed worthy of the second place, the man jumped onto the stage, took the beauty crown from the winner’s head and threw it to the ground.

According to local news site Globo, his wife Nathally Becker in its place Emannuelly Belini The man, who could not digest the fact that he was chosen as the first beauty, started shouting, tried to get his wife away from Belini, then stole the crown on Belini’s head. Thereupon, the security guards intervened and removed the man from the stage.

The organizer of the contest, Malone Haenisch, explained in a written statement that the man thought the results were unfair, which is why he started the commotion.

