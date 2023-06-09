Anguish in Cali for the second banner alluding to the Farc

On the morning of last Wednesday, Cali woke up worried about a banner alluding to the Farc dissidents, which was hung on one of its most important roads.

Punctually, on a pedestrian bridge, on Calle 5 with Carrera 38. The banner contained the following message: “A vital commitment has come to us, foolproof with the revolution.”

Still facing the fear generated by this scenario, the capital of Valle registered a new banner alluding to the same guerrilla group.

This second banner was installed in Cali yesterday, Thursday, on the vehicular bridge of the Southeast Highway with Calle 26. Between the two points there are about fifteen minutes of travel by vehicle.

The same message as the first banner is contained in this second poster, which also displays photos of two leaders of these structures.

“We received a vital commitment, foolproof with the revolution,” say the banners

Behind this second, apparently, would be the Jaime Martínez front, which has a strong presence in the municipality of Jamundí, 20 minutes from Cali.

Statement by the Cali authorities

Jimmy Dranguet, Secretary of Security and Justice of the capital of the Valley, in relation to the first banner, said that the Police are investigating its origin and the identity of those responsible.

He added that the appearance of the banner on Wednesday could be related to the mobilizations that took place in support of President Gustavo Petro: “We believe that the banner has been installed to generate anxiety within the framework of the march,” said the official.

In addition, the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, indicated last Wednesday that “we will be monitoring throughout the city to verify that more banners like these are not installed in the city and in the department. Until now there is a part of tranquility because we have not found any more messages alluding to the Farc”.

Complaint by a Cali councilor

For his part, the councilor and pre-candidate for the Governor of Valle, Fernando Tamayo, maintained that these banners of the FARC dissidents show the dangerous presence of this criminal group in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

“People are imprisoned, they are locked up in Jamundí due to the presence of FARC dissidents in the mountains of this municipality, so a banner in Cali should not be taken as a novelty,” said councilor Fernando Tamayo.

He also indicated that this illegal group exerts pressure in some sectors of Cali where the forced recruitment of young people has been denounced in recent months from their seat and ratified by alerts from the Ombudsman’s Office.

“This banner is only the tip of the iceberg of a situation that must be addressed by the district, departmental and national authorities. We cannot continue denying that there is a presence of this group outside the law,” said the municipe.

another position

The deputy, Rafael Rodríguez, after the appearance of the messages, stated on his social network Twitter:

“Now, the Farc-EP dissidences display banners in our capital of Valle, Cali. Challenging messages for a weak national government against crime. President @petrogustavo and Minister @Ivan_Velasquez_ @mindefensa, when will the Security Council be held in the Valley and real and forceful actions announced? The Valley does not wait, we need #LibertadYOrden”.

