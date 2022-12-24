On December 23, the reporter learned from the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Anhui Province that Anhui Province has strengthened the price supervision of epidemic-related materials, especially anti-epidemic drugs, and strictly and quickly cracked down on price gouging and failure to clearly mark prices according to regulations. Acts that violate laws and regulations, and strive to maintain the order and stability of epidemic-related materials, especially drug prices.

According to reports, after the adjustment and optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the Provincial Market Supervision Bureau issued the “Notice on Supervising the Price of Epidemic Prevention Drugs” as soon as possible. Market supervision departments at all levels have strengthened ex-ante and interim supervision. In response to the price fluctuations of some epidemic-related drugs and supplies that the public has been more concerned about recently, such as ibuprofen and Lianhua Qingwen, various forms have been adopted to strengthen reminders and warnings to drug dealers in the jurisdiction and urge them to effectively regulate price behavior.

Market supervision departments at all levels in the province keep a close eye on physical pharmacies, e-commerce platforms, and traditional Chinese medicinal materials markets, and carry out daily inspections, random inspections, and unannounced visits around epidemic-related materials and anti-epidemic drugs. Up to now, a total of 13,634 law enforcement personnel have been dispatched to inspect 12,596 relevant units, which has better maintained the price order of the anti-epidemic drug market; 211 price problems have been supervised and rectified on the spot, and 18 cases have been filed. On December 20, the market supervision department of Anhui Province announced five typical cases of illegal prices of epidemic-related materials and anti-epidemic drugs, reminding relevant operators in the production and distribution fields to take precautions, conduct self-inspection and rectification in a timely manner, and operate in good faith and compliance. In the next step, the province’s market supervision departments will maintain a high-pressure law enforcement situation, strictly and quickly investigate and deal with price violation cases, and do their best to stabilize the prices of epidemic prevention materials, especially epidemic-related drugs and medical supplies. (Wu Xiaozheng Lu Jiahui)

