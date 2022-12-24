The Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee held on December 22 emphasized that next year’s economic work will be complicated. It is necessary to proceed from the strategic overall situation, fully implement the “five major policies” and “six overall plans” proposed by the Central Economic Work Conference, and insist on stability. , Seek progress while maintaining stability, focus on major key links, work hard for the economy, do a good job, and strive to promote high-quality development. The meeting aroused strong repercussions among the cadres and the masses, and everyone expressed that they must effectively unify their thoughts and actions with the deployment of the provincial party committee on economic work, and strive to promote high-quality development.

Zhang Jian, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Anhui Provincial Taxation Bureau, said that the meeting fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, and systematically deployed the economic development tasks of Anhui next year. Meeting. The tax department will conscientiously convey the spirit of the study meeting, compare the work deployment of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, focus on “improving confidence” and optimize the environment, continue to deepen the “one reform and two reforms”, continue to implement the reform measures of “decentralization, management and service”, and vigorously promote fine services and Precise supervision to reduce the institutional transaction costs of market entities; focus on the implementation of “tax reductions and fees”, optimize the implementation mechanism of preferential tax and fee policies, focus on improving the accuracy and pertinence of policy implementation, and ensure that valuable funds are accurately drip-fed to eligible market entities Promote reform around “integration”, actively integrate into the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, promote the unification of tax policies, services, and law enforcement standards in Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, build a non-discriminatory mechanism for market players to handle taxes and fees, and promote higher-quality integrated development .

The Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee emphasized that projects and investment work should be placed in a prominent position. Railway is an important part of building a modern infrastructure system, and it is also the “ballast stone” for stable investment and growth. Han Yonggang, general manager of China Railway Fourth Bureau, said that China Railway Fourth Bureau will firmly grasp the theme of high-quality development, continue to deeply integrate into the integrated development strategy of the Yangtze River Delta and the construction of a modern and beautiful Anhui, seize new opportunities for investment and construction of Anhui railways, and actively participate in key railways in Anhui Construction, take the initiative, take the lead, and strive to make greater contributions to the comprehensive promotion of the construction of “Anhui on the track” with the due responsibilities and responsibilities of the local central enterprises, and be the pioneer in the construction of modern railways.

“The analysis of the current economic situation and the deployment of next year’s economic work at the Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work Conference are exciting and inspiring.” Niu Xiangyang, director of the Provincial Forestry Bureau, said that the meeting proposed to comprehensively promote green development and provide future work direction and guidance. The forestry department must firmly establish and practice the concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains”, take the deepening of the new round of forest chief reform as the starting point, implement the “five major forests” action in depth, scientifically promote afforestation and greening, and vigorously implement the four ecological Corridor construction, focusing on intensifying innovation in forest carbon sink trading, developing green finance, and exploring the value realization mechanism of forestry ecological products, so as to form more experience that can be replicated and promoted, and to create a comprehensive economic and social development with important influence. Make new contributions to the green transition zone.

The Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively promote rural revitalization and build a beautiful village that is suitable for living and working. Tang Yang, director of the Rural Social Business Promotion Division of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said that this year, our province has comprehensively promoted the construction of beautiful countryside, continued to improve the rural living environment, organized and carried out special rectification and improvement actions for the rural living environment in the province, and accelerated subsidies. The living environment in all rural areas is weak, the vast countryside has taken on a new look, and the living environment continues to improve. “In the future, we will continue to promote the ‘Three Revolutions’ and ‘Three Actions’ of the rural human settlements environment, and accelerate the construction of a beautiful village that is suitable for living and working, so that more farmers can share the achievements of beautiful countryside construction.”

“Turn on major key links, work hard for the economy, do a good job, and strive to promote high-quality development.” This impressed Feng Yulin, Secretary of the Party Committee of Xiwang Town, Quanjiao County. He said that Xiwang Town will further expand the rural collective economy , deepen the reform of the rural collective industry system, and improve the endogenous power of rural revitalization. Accelerate the development of characteristic industries such as chrysanthemum, hollyhock, dragon fruit, pecan, sapphire pear, and mountain watermelon, and cultivate a group of high-quality new agricultural management entities. Implement the industrialization development strategy of “one village, one product” famous, special and high-quality agricultural products, make up for the shortcomings of processing and storage, improve the agricultural industry chain, establish a development mechanism for the integration of three industries, introduce high-quality and large-scale leading enterprises, and establish a demonstration base for the production and processing of high-yield and high-quality agricultural products. Based on the overall idea of ​​”prospering the town with ecology, strengthening agriculture with science and technology, and enriching the people with industry”, we will implement measures to strengthen the town and enrich the people, and accelerate the pace of rural revitalization.

“The goal of the meeting was clear and the measures were pragmatic, which pointed out the direction for our future work and inspired our enthusiasm.” Wang Liyong, Secretary of the Party Branch of Huangpu Village, Huangjia Town, Tongcheng City, introduced that the area of ​​the village’s mountain farm is more than 21,000 mu. Today, the whole country The village has built more than 4,200 mu of tea gardens and more than 1,200 mu of camellia oleifera. The collective income of the village has increased from 49,000 yuan in 2016 to more than 730,000 yuan in 2021. Wang Liyong said that he will actively practice the concept of “two mountains”, protect the mountain farm in the village, develop under-forest economy and eco-tourism, and drive villagers to increase their income and become rich. (Fan Kelong Tangchao)

