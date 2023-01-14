In an interview with the Blu Radio network, Transport Minister Guillermo Reyes stated that during this year the price of tolls administered by the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) and Invías will be maintained.

Also read: More travelers mobilized through the Rionegro airport in 2022

According to this official, this measure does not include all tolls in the country since there are some whose rates are defined by the governments of each department.

During the conversation, the minister explained that ANI currently manages 113 tolls and is preparing for the operation of 20 of the 29 concessions that currently exist in Colombia.

In recent years, the price of tolls has increased in line with inflation. On January 5, the Dane announced that the cost of living increased by 13.12%.