Aníbal Chala and Alex Rangel to Barcelona, ​​Miguel Parrales sounds strong

The manabita scorer Miguel Parrales would be the new reinforcement of Barcelona 2024according to the Guayaquil press.

Miguel Parrales would be about to sign a contract and it would be announced in the next few hourswas announced this Wednesday, January 3.

To those who did officially announce in the yellow club They went to Aníbal Chalá, left back, former Emelec; and Alex Rangel, central defender, former University Coach.

Miguel Parrales was the top scorer in LigaPro 2023 with 16 goals, followed by Jean Carlo Blanco, from Técnico Universitario with thirteen goals.

Parrales was, until this week, a player for the Guayaquil City team, which was relegated to Serie B of Ecuador’s LigaPro.

As soon as the news broke, Parrales became a trend on social networks in Ecuador.

Barcelona fans quickly became excited about this possibility, although the board did not confirm it.

Even the fans assure that Miguel Parrales will make an excellent duo with Francisco Fydriszewski, who this year scored twelve goals in Barcelona.

There is also criticism because the fans expected a top nine and they do not see that in the young Parrales, who they called slow and who in recent days has not shown anything at City.

Barcelona began medical checks this Wednesday to start the 2024 preseason.

So far, interest has been announced in the Uruguayan Diego “El Demonio” García and that would be the “great shirt” of the year if he ends up in Barcelona.

Miguel Parrales and other reinforcements for Barcelona 2024

The players who are closest to arriving in Barcelona are the Argentine Gustavo del Prete and the Uruguayan Mauro Brasil. Also the Ecuadorian Miguel Parrales.

The continuity of Janner Corozo is also being sought, but his pass costs 700 thousand dollars.

Center back Yerry Parrales is also rumored in Barcelona, ​​but the player has denied the possibility.

Luis Gustavino, former Catholic University, also interests the idol of Guayaquil. Another winger who is in the spotlight is the left-footed Gustavo Cortez.

Share this: Facebook

X

