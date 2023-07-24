Home » Animal shelters write fire letter to the federal government – ​​Ruhr area – news
But where there is no space, there is no animal shelter, and that is what makes many inexperienced owners despair. The animal shelter in Witten keeps getting calls, not only from the Ennepe-Ruhr district, but also from the entire Bergisches Land region and even from Thuringia. Someone recently contacted Witten because places are scarce everywhere.

New rules required

The animal rights activists are now demanding sustainable concepts for the dog trade and measures to curb illegal breeding – as well as the strengthening of cities and municipalities, consistent regulations for the import of dogs from abroad, compulsory registration of dogs, more uniform rules for the recognition of the dog trainer ban, and new financing models for animal shelters.

But the head of the animal shelter in Witten suspected on the phone: Despite the fire letter to Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir (B’90/Greens) and the animal welfare officer of the Federal Government Ariane Kari, the difficult situation of the animal shelters will not change that quickly.

We will report on this topic on July 24, 2023 in the WDR 2 local time from Dortmund, 3:31 p.m.

