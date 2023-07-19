Animal use: police officer saves lamb on the side of the road

Animal commitment to the executive in Pongau had a happy ending.

Tourists had called the police on Tuesday afternoon because they had noticed a lifeless lamb on the meadow next to the Katschberg federal road (B99) shortly after the Niedernfritz district of Hüttau. The animal therefore does not react to any stimuli and no longer moves.

The police officers who arrived – including District Inspector Alexander Mayrhofer from the Eben Police Inspectorate – cooled the lamb, which according to the police press office was already severely overheated “and had apparently already lost consciousness”, with water. Shortly thereafter, the lamb took a few sips of water from the police officer’s hand. The farmer, informed by the police, quickly arrived on site and then took the lamb, which was now reasonably fit again, with him.

Briefly worse condition of lamb attributed to intense heat

According to the police report, “the meanwhile poor condition of the animal” was probably “due to the great heat that day”. During an on-site inspection, the intervening police officers found “sufficiently shady places, a wooded area and sufficient drinking water” on site. The farmer therefore “kept the lamb in a species-appropriate manner”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

