Dozens of people from the animal rights union held a sit-in outside the Attention Center of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, CAF in Santa Marta to demand justice for the attacks against pets.

In particular, they ask the authorities to act and move forward in the case against the attacker of a dog named ‘Niña‘, who was murdered with a knife by a man, who currently walks like nothing.

“They have not called me. They let the person go and the authorities have done nothing. They only called me to confirm the name of the person who attacked the animal, but that’s it,” the pet’s owner told EL INFORMADOR.

It might interest you: Outrageous: in Santa Marta a man stabbed a dog

With harangues like “justice”, e “incompetent”, the citizens protested this Wednesday, March 8.

Beatriz Beltrán, one of the leaders of the protest He expressed: “This sit-in is being done because the animal community is tired that atrocious crimes against the lives of animals are committed in Santa Marta and that the authorities do not punish the aggressors. The dog Niña was attacked with a knife, she died and nothing happens. We raise our voices to ask for justice. Punish the guy who committed this heinous act. There has been no progress in the case.”

You may be interested: They report a case of animal abuse in Santa Marta