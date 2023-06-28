Animals sought out human contact more than 30,000 years ago

The main authors of the article are Dr. Chris Baumann, who researches at the Universities of Tübingen and Helsinki, and Dr. Shumon T. Hussain from the University of Aarhus and Professor Hervé Bocherens from the University of Tübingen and the Senckenberg Center for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment. The new study was published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. In a previous publication, published in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences, Chris Baumann had already reported in general terms that evidence for animal-human coexistence goes back as far as the Pleistocene and that such relationships formed early ecosystems.

Similar food spectrum

Ravens have a very wide range of food, are curious and are characterized by flexible behavior. Their bones were found in large numbers at the Czech sites of Předmostí I, Pavlov I and Dolní Věstonice I. “The number of raven bones from the Moravian sites is remarkable and certainly unusual for the study period,” says Shumon T. Hussain. Therefore, the researchers suspected that the ravens were close to humans and possibly benefited from their presence The research team then used scientific methods to examine the bones of 12 common ravens and reconstructed their main diet by analyzing stable isotopes of nitrogen, carbon and sulfur.”These Paleolithic ravens ate mostly the meat of large herbivores, often mammoths, much like the humans of the time “, explains Chris Baumann. “We therefore assume that they were primarily attracted to mammoth carcasses near human camps.”

The animals’ behavior began to model itself on that of humans, the research team says. “For them, in turn, the birds became part of their world of experience and thought. People seem to have incorporated the raven into their culture, as shown by polished raven bones and the strikingly high number of wing bones in the find material,” says Hussain. Previous studies on raven bones had shown this to be the case. Further comprehensive studies on the evolution of human-animal relationships are therefore important in order to better understand the early ecosystems of Ice Age hunters and gatherers, say the researchers. They describe the behavior of the ravens as synanthropic. Synanthropes are wild animals that benefit from an ecosystem shared with humans.

The myth of untouched nature

“It is often assumed that early humans lived in and with a practically untouched nature. However, this is very simplistic and therefore not correct. We now know that humans influenced and permanently changed ecosystems through their behavior at least 30,000 years ago.” , says Chris Bauman. Human leftovers formed a stable food base for small scavengers. Such new niches became more prevalent over time, which in turn made it easier for people to capture these animals and use them as a source of meat, fur, and feathers. However, as a disadvantage of this development, zoonoses, i.e. infectious diseases that can be transmitted between humans and animals, could have spread more easily.

