Not only dogs, but also worms and ants can be trained to detect markers of disease, from Covid to tuberculosis.

The next time you’re upset that ants have invaded your kitchen, take a moment to think about their extraordinary powers of perception. These tiny animals can detect signs of disease, such as cancer. In fact, ants are just one of many creatures whose senses can register signs of human disease: dogs, rats, bees, and even tiny worms can, too.

Here’s what we know about these animals and their incredible abilities.

1. Worker ants

The silky ant Formica fusca, a species common across Europe, can be taught to identify the smell of breast cancer in urine.

Research from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University (France) published this year in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B has shown that ants can learn to distinguish between the odor of the urine of mice carrying human breast cancer tumors and that of mice. healthy.

Ants and other animals detect signs of disease by sensing various volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These chemicals are produced in a variety of ways and can be found in exhaled breath and in sweat, urine, and blood. Diseases can modify the VOCs that we emit, which translates into the emission of a different odor. By placing a sugar reward near the cancer sample, the ants learned to look for that scent, a process called operant conditioning.

According to d’Ettorre, it is not known exactly what chemicals ants smell, which is often the case with other animals that detect cancer.

2. Man’s best friend already helps detect diseases

Dogs can be trained to smell various types of cancer, including melanoma, breast and gastrointestinal cancers, and some infectious diseases in humans, such as malaria and Parkinson’s disease. In the US, dogs have been on the ground detecting COVID-19 at some schools in California, at various locations in Massachusetts and at Miami Heat basketball games.

Photo 1: Dogs can detect cancer through their smell

They can also smell infectious diseases in other animals, such as chronic wasting disease, which affects the brain of deer and can be fatal.

“It’s devastating to deer and the only way to detect it is by autopsy,” says Cynthia Otto of the University of Pennsylvania College of Veterinary Medicine.

3. Detective Rats

Another animal used to detect explosives is the African giant rat. Tanzania, where APOPO is based, has no land mines, but is one of the 30 countries with the highest rates of tuberculosis.

APOPO’s research suggests that they “detect odors specific to Mycobacterium tuberculosis,” the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, explains Lily Shallom, the organization’s communications officer.

4. A bee in the COVID test

As if honey bees haven’t done enough for humans, Dutch researchers have shown that bees are good at sniffing out SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Like ants, honey bees sniff with their antennae and are exquisitely sensitive to odors. Scientists at the Wageningen Bioveterinary Research laboratory in the Netherlands took local species and placed them in special “apiaries” (plastic boxes with room to move the wings and body) with only the head protruding.

5. A smart worm

Even smaller than a bee is the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, a worm-like creature about the size of a grain of sand that is commonly used in laboratory research. It has pathogenic genes very similar to our own, making it a valuable model organism for scientific study. It is also transparent, so its biological processes are easily visible under a microscope.

It has also been shown that this organism is capable of detecting cancer. A Japanese study showed that it can detect pancreatic cancer cells, and an Italian study found that it could recognize breast cancer cells.

