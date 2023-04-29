Animals used as pets that are dangerous to humans

Animals are living beings that deserve respect and care, but not all of them are suitable to live with humans in a domestic environment.

Some animals that are sold or adopted as pets They may pose a risk to people’s health or safety, whether due to aggressive behavior, communicable diseases, or special needs that cannot be met in a home.

Animals that are kept as pets but are dangerous to humans

One of the best known cases is that of primates, such as monkeys, chimpanzees or lemurs.

These animals are highly intelligent and sociable, but they also have great physical strength and a complex personality that can change depending on their mood or hierarchy.

Primates need to live in groups with others of their species, have a large natural space in which to explore and play, and a varied and balanced diet.

If deprived of these conditions, they can develop stress, depression, anxiety or aggression, and attack their owners or other people.

In addition, primates can transmit diseases such as rabies, hepatitis or herpes Bwhich can be deadly to humans.

Another group of animals that are used as pets but are dangerous to humans are reptiles, such as snakes, turtles, or lizards.

These animals require a specific habitat that reproduces the temperature, humidity, and light conditions of their place of origin, as well as a diet appropriate to their species.

Many times, the owners of these animals do not have the knowledge or the means to provide them with this care, which can cause the reptiles to suffer diseases or malformations.

Also, some reptiles are poisonous or can bite or scratch causing serious injury or infection.

Reptiles can also carry salmonella, a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, fever, or sepsis in humans.

A third example of animals that are kept as pets but are dangerous to humans are exotic cats, such as tigers, lions or pumas.

These animals are predators by nature and have a highly developed hunting instinct. Although they are raised from puppies in captivity, they do not lose their wild essence and can attack their owners or other people at any time.

Exotic cats need a very large space to run and hunt, and a diet based on fresh meat.

If they are kept in cages or in small houses, they can suffer from stress, obesity or dental problems.

In addition, these animals can transmit diseases such as tuberculosis, feline leukemia or feline immunodeficiency virus.

These are just a few examples of animals that are kept as pets but are dangerous to humans.

There are many other cases of wild or exotic animals that should not be domesticated or traded as pets, such as bears, wolves, foxes, birds of prey, or rodents.

These animals suffer from being away from their natural habitat and from their own species, and can cause harm to people or the environment.

