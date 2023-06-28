ANIMAPHIX 9 – The sections in competition

Appointment from 25 to 30 July in Bagheria, at Villa Cattolica, seat of the Guttuso Museum, with the 9th edition of Animaphix – New Contemporary Languages ​​Film Festival which continues its exploration of the incredible prolificacy and diffusion of animation film production in the world. A genre that increasingly seems capable of being a narrative vehicle and of new artistic languages.

Over the 6 days of the festival, 64 competing films will be presented – 33 of which are national and international previews – divided into 5 sections to offer a broad overview of the various facets of the animation sector, enhancing high-quality authors and productions and giving ample space for emerging cinemas, independent productions, films that are difficult to circulate, penalized by the logic of the cinema distribution market. In support of this choice, during the days of Animaphix over 30 directors will be guests of the Festival, transforming Villa Cattolica and the Guttuso Museum into a true gathering and meeting point for the best artistic expressions in the sector.

Going into more detail on the films in competition, for the “Renato Guttuso Award”, awarded to the best film in competition for the Animated Painting section, which combines pictorial art with the most modern cinematographic techniques, there are 2 international previews: Carrots Don’t Wait (Japan, 2023), by director Lina Machida, in which carrots try to plant their seeds everywhere; by Korean Hahyun So, already in competition last year, is Boundary (2023), a short film in which it becomes clear that following others is the only thing that can be done. The same section also counts 4 national previews, among which La Perra (Colombia, France, 2023) by director Carla Melo Gampert stands out and which arrives, for the first time in Italy, after the prestigious selections at Cannes and Annecy; also in national preview Sweet Like Lemons (United Kingdom, 2023) by Finnish Jenny Jokela, which brings to the big screen a visual reflection on how to get out of a harmful relationship and move on. The Guttuso Prize will be presented by Marco Carapezza, vice-president of the Guttuso Archives in Rome.

After the success of the last edition, Animaphix turns its attention once again to the animated documentary with the Anidoc section, which presents 11 short films in competition, with as many as 8 previews. Among these we highlight the arrival for the first time in Italy of Our Uniform (Iran, 2023), winner of the Jean-Luc Xiberras Award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, in which director Yegane Moghaddam tells the story of a young student Iranian unfolding her school memories through the folds and fabrics of her old uniform. Always in national preview Mariupol. A Hundred Nights (2022) by Ukrainian director Sofiia Melnyk, based on the story of Alice, a 4-year-old girl who got stuck in bombed-out Mariupol. Also on the causes and effects of the Ukrainian conflict is the short film by director Tanya Polianska Modern History of Russia (Ukraine, 2022). In international preview, however, the German short film Anni directed by Carina Claudia Weckmüller, which unites the memories of three brothers on her mother’s emigration in 1966 and recounts the feelings unleashed by her migratory past.

Moving on to the section dedicated to visual experiments Experimental, the festival offers 12 short films, 5 of which are national previews. These include the Portuguese Troada by director Vitor Hugo Rocha, where the cycle of Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter is suddenly interrupted by the storm and psychedelia; and the Colombian Caquero 90° (2021) by Camilo Cogua Rodriguez, between music and visual experimentation, saxophones and guitars that mark the rhythm of an experimental piece developed collectively in the midst of the 2021 pandemic.

It consists of 19 films in competition, 10 are in national, European or international preview, the International section. These include the international premieres of Cricket (2023), by the Israeli Natalia Ryss, an experimental drama in which the role of music and sound becomes equal to that of the image, without any priority, and of As a Man (2023) by the Indian director Soumitra Ranade, who directly addresses men who abuse women and tries to investigate their minds. For the first time in Europe, however, comes Aleph (Croatia, 2023) by director Slobodan Tomić, inspired by the homonymous short story by Borges. Within the international competition there is also space for two short films made by Italian authors: Ecce (2022) by Margherita Premuroso, an Escherian journey that crosses the ordinary day of a woman who relives the same task every day from which she is unable to extricate herself, and In As for us (2022), by the award-winning Simone Massi, in which the story flows and darkness wets our clothes.

The films of these three sections will be evaluated by the international jury composed of Felix Dufour-Laperrière (director), Carolina López Caballero (artistic director of Animac Lleida and guest curator of Animario Madrid, lecturer in museums, festivals and universities) and Bruno Di Marino ( historian of the moving image, professor in Theory and Method of Mass Media and Aesthetics at the Academy of Fine Arts in Frosinone).

In the National section, among the 11 short films in competition for the “Giannalberto Bendazzi Award”, which will be assigned by the director Nico Bonomolo, the diploma essay Danzamorphosis (2023) by the directors Irene Conti Mosca, Ilaria Perino, arrives from CSC Piemonte – Torino Animazione Anita Cisi and Isabella Pasqualetti. In the film, the four animators explore the connections between movement, body and emotion in four different sequences and situations. Of the Sicilians Tiziana Napoli and Chiara Covello is one of the international previews of the section, Primordial Emesis (2022), a dreamlike representation of the relationship between humans and monsters.

Speaking of the richness of the competing selection scheduled for the 9th edition of Animaphix, the Artistic Director Andrea Martignoni declared: «For some years now, the quantity of films registered for participation in Animaphix has abundantly exceeded 2000 short films, but what makes the increasingly difficult selection work is the average quality of the productions which, even in countries with a tradition not very present until a few years ago, is better every year than the previous one. Animaphix also maintains its peculiarity of offering a very targeted selection, in particular by favoring works characterized by an aesthetic form in close connection with the visual arts and the language of the avant-garde which sometimes also translates into a modern and original approach to digital technologies”. .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

