Animated Film Festival Stuttgart opens: climate abysses and self-recycling

News

by admin
The Portuguese animator João Gonzalez plays the strengths of animation to the full in his competition entry “Ice Merchants”. Foto: ITFS


The first competition program on the opening night showed once again the visual qualities that artistic animation film brings with it – especially when it is well curated and shown in the cinema. Many filmmakers have their finger on the pulse of the times.

Animators are free – unbound by the laws of the real world, they can let their imaginations roam free. Reality is reflected in her artistic imagery as if under a magnifying glass – sharper, more pronounced, more pointed. This could be observed several times at the opening of the Stuttgart Festival of Animated Film (ITFS) on Tuesday evening in the Gloria cinema. The cold store, where father and son produce ice, which they parachute down to the valley every day, hangs on steel cables in the rock face. Every look up and down in “Ice Merchants” is dizzying, the Portuguese animator João Gonzalez stretches the perspectives to the limit. The ropes of the children’s swing appear endlessly over the abyss and the shadows in the warm room.

