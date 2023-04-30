Ankara is waiting for President Erdogan! Enthusiastic crowd at the rally – Political News

Yesterday at the Izmir rally Addressing hundreds of thousands of people, President Erdoğan is waiting for an enthusiastic crowd in Ankara today.

The citizens, who started to fill the area hours ago, filled the area as the hours progressed.

Mobility started in the morning

AND PartyThe activity in the Capital Nation’s Garden for the Great Ankara Rally started as of the morning hours.

The field is full

The meeting area in the Capital Nation’s Garden was filled by AK Party members.

It was filled by party members on the roads leading to the rally area.

The meeting area and its surroundings were viewed by reporters.

Emphasis was placed on the Century of Türkiye

Led screens, large sound systems and banners were placed in the rally area, where a giant platform was set up. On the banners placed, the emphasis was on the Century of Türkiye.

At the rally, where all the details were considered, security measures were taken.

Every detail has been considered

The disabled, the elderly, families of martyrs and veterans will be brought to the area by golf carts without walking.

President Erdogan is expected to give important messages in many areas from energy to health, from defense industry to investments at the Great Ankara Meeting of the AK Party.

