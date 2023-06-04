Ankara: Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as the President of Turkey for the third time

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as the president of Turkey for the third time after winning the presidential and parliamentary general elections in Turkey.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while taking the oath of office of the President, said that I will uphold the constitution, law and democratic values.

The heads of 78 countries including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Turkish President, the Secretary General of NATO, the Emir of Qatar, the President of Azerbaijan, the Speaker of the Russian Parliament and other world leaders also participated in the ceremony.

Recep Tayyip has been elected as the President of Turkey for the third time after winning the run-off stage on May 28, while his party has been in power for almost 21 years.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was elected as the Prime Minister of Turkey in 2003. He became the President of the country in 2014, thus his tenure has entered the third decade.

Furthermore, major changes are expected in Turkey’s new cabinet, with big names such as Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Halusi Agar and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu not being part of the new cabinet but serving as members of parliament.