ANLA will appeal ruling that reversed fine to Hidroituango

COMPLYING with the established legal channels and terms, the National Agency for Environmental Licenses, ANLA, will appeal the decision of the Administrative Court of Antioquia that declared the annulment of the fine that in December 2019 was imposed on the company Hidroituango SAESP, for having started activities related to the construction of a tunnel without having processed the respective environmental permit.

The facts refer to when said company carried out the works of the Auxiliary Diversion System (SAD) and its associated infrastructure, without meeting such requirements, and that it contemplated a tunnel that collapsed in 2018, generating a serious contingency for the project.

The sanction imposed on the aforementioned date was appealed at the time and later confirmed in its entirety by the National Authority.

In view of the foregoing, EPM SAESP resorted to the Contentious Administrative Jurisdiction, in order to declare the nullity of the administrative acts through which said fine was imposed and confirmed, resulting in that on April 10, 2023, the Fifth Chamber of Orality of the Administrative Court of Antioquia issued a judgment of first instance, in which it agreed to the requested claims, decreeing the annulment of the aforementioned resolutions, based on procedural aspects of the administrative action.

Said judicial decision was notified to ANLA and therefore, exercising the pertinent judicial actions, it will appeal to the Council of State for the protection of public heritage and environmental rights protected in the Constitution and the law. Said Corporation will resolve the second instance of this judicial process, to issue a final decision.

In a statement, the ANLA indicated that “it advances its administrative actions, in accordance with the procedures provided for in the special regulations that regulate them, and bases its decisions on the substantial protection of the right to a healthy environment as the constitutional purpose of its mission.”