Ann Demeulemeester entrusts the creative direction to Stefano Gallici

by admin
Ann Demeulemeester bets on another very young designer. After the departure of Ludovic De Saint Sernin a few weeks ago, which has designed only one collection for the brand, the Antwerp-based maison announced the appointment of Stephen Gallicus to creative director.

Born in 1996, Gallici joined the company in 2020, when Ann Demeulemeester was acquired by Antonioli, a group for which the young designer had previously worked. After studying at the Iuav in Venice, Gallici began his career in Antwerp.

As underlined in a note released by the brand on Instagram, during his career in the company Gallicci has already “played a key role in the development of the brand”, Wwd brings back its commitment to the menswear division. His first collection as creative director will be on the catwalk on September 30 in Paris, on the occasion of the Paris fashion week.

“Stefano immediately demonstrated strong creativity and a clear vision of Ann Demeulemeester. She represents the DNA of the brand with an eye to the future,” he commented Claudio Antonioli, owner of the Antonioli chain.

Before Ludovic De Saint Sernin’s farewell, he had been Sebastien Meunierwho had taken the creative reins of the brand after the homonymous founder, to leave the position in July 2020 without being replaced. From the same year the ownership of the maison she then just switched to Claudio Antonioli.

Ann Demeulemeester is part of the ‘You’re in Antwerp’ group of designers and made her runway debut in 1992 in Paris adding the menswear line in 1996. The founder left fashion in 2013 preferring to focus on ceramic production. She stays close to the house as her housewares and lighting designs are on display at the Antwerp store, which reopened last year.

