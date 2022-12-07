Home News Anna Mareschi Danieli: “The recovery of the Tower of Santa Maria is a moment of celebration”
News

Anna Mareschi Danieli: “The recovery of the Tower of Santa Maria is a moment of celebration”

by admin
Anna Mareschi Danieli: “The recovery of the Tower of Santa Maria is a moment of celebration”

Confindustria Udine inaugurated – Wednesday 7 December – the restored Tower of Santa Maria. The president of Confindustria Udine, Gianpietro Benedetti, the vicar vice president Piero Petrucco, the vice president Anna Mareschi Danieli, the architect Alessandro Verona (designer) took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony. and Professor Sabrina Tonutti (curator of the exhibition), in the presence of the mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini, the regional councilor for the defense of the environment, energy and sustainable development, Fabio Scoccimarro, and the Superintendent of Archaeology, fine arts and landscape of the Friuli Venezia Giulia, Simonetta Bonomi (Petrussi video productions).

02:49

See also  Wang Lifang, Deputy Director of the Transportation Bureau, went to the Hong Kong Branch Center to give a speech on the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

You may also like

Hunters stuck on rocks between snow and ice:...

Francis and the Shoa, the Pope’s bond with...

Looking ahead to 2023: Three shifts in economic...

Today – Giovanni De Mauro

What are the considerations for this adjustment? Under...

Worker from Perosa died on the job at...

Conte watches the Prima della Scala at the...

Christmas in Treviso, here is the tree in...

The project of connecting line of Yunsan Expressway...

Stolen presents from Michele Merlo’s grave. The mother:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy