Confindustria Udine inaugurated – Wednesday 7 December – the restored Tower of Santa Maria. The president of Confindustria Udine, Gianpietro Benedetti, the vicar vice president Piero Petrucco, the vice president Anna Mareschi Danieli, the architect Alessandro Verona (designer) took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony. and Professor Sabrina Tonutti (curator of the exhibition), in the presence of the mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini, the regional councilor for the defense of the environment, energy and sustainable development, Fabio Scoccimarro, and the Superintendent of Archaeology, fine arts and landscape of the Friuli Venezia Giulia, Simonetta Bonomi (Petrussi video productions).

