News

by admin
The singer Anna Oxa

On September 24, the concert “Source voice” at the Academy. The organizers: “He will rehearse his tour and will also be available to promote the city and its theater”

Diego Bortolotto

July 25, 2022

CONEGLIANO. He will stay in Conegliano for at least five days and will rehearse his “Anna Oxa – Voce Sorgente” tour which will start right from Conegliano, on September 24th at 9.30 pm at the Accademia theater. There is enthusiasm on the part of the managers of the Accademia theater who, to relaunch the theater – just in these days negotiations are underway for the transfer of management – they could not find a better opportunity.

For a few days the singer will be a sort of “godmother” of what she on Facebook defines a splendid city, which she intends to visit, and the city will try to involve her in some initiatives to promote the territory and culture.

