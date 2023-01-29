The actress Annie Werschingknown for television series such as “24” or “Timeless”, died of cancer at age 45, two years after being diagnosed. The death of the actress was confirmed this Sunday after those close to Wersching shared an online financing campaign on social networks to support her family.

“(Wersching) She was naturally reserved, and the diagnosis made her even more reserved. She wanted to protect her children, she wanted to improve so she could continue working and honestly, I didn’t want to talk about it. I wanted to live her life her way and be with her family,” the GoFundme page description read.

The executive producer of the series “The Vampire Diaries”, Julie Plec -in which Wersching had a role-, shared the campaign on Twitter and mourned the death of the actress: “Rest in peace Annie, you are a wonderful soul”wrote.

In a statement collected by local media, actor Stephen Full, Wersching’s husband, expressed his feelings about the loss: “Today there is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family. But she left us the tools to fill it”he pointed.

Full also assured that Wersching taught him to look for “adventure” in life and that he would pursue it with his children“the two true loves of his life”.

Wersching was born in St. Louis, Missouri (USA) in 1977, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and began her career in the program “Star Trek: Enterprise”.

The actress’s career was broader in the television field by being part of series such as “Runaways”, “The Vampire Diaries”, “Bosch”, “General Hospital”among others.

Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, but that didn’t stop her from being a part of shows like “The Rookie”, “Star Treck: Picard” in which she gave life to the Borg queen, or the recently released series “The Last of Us” based on the video game of the same name.