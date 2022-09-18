Original title: Anning City, Yunnan launched a series of activities for the “National Science Popularization Day” in 2022

Worker’s Daily – zhonggong.com reporter Huang Yu

On September 16, the 19th “National Science Popularization Day” series activities in Anning City, Kunming, Yunnan kicked off with the theme of “Welcome to the 20th National Science Popularization to the Future”. This event was under the leadership of the Anning Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government. , organized by the Anning Association for Science and Technology, organized by 16 government agencies, enterprises and institutions in the city.

The “National Science Popularization Day” in Anning City will take the “online + offline” approach from September 16 to 22 to focus on high-quality and characteristic popular science themed activities, including rocket launches, drones, and VR obstacles. On-site performances such as time-travel and robot competitions, popular science lectures such as “rejecting cults” and “prevention of fraud” for the elderly, skills training such as “Science Science Little Instructor”, water rocket targeting competitions, etc., exchange competitions such as youth scientific and technological innovation, etc., to the Yunnan Provincial Observatory , Kunming Science Popularization Education Base, etc., and organize more than 30 specific contents such as science popularization volunteers to enter the community, rural areas, and schools to carry out science popularization publicity, comprehensively display the popular science style of each street and field, and provide the public with a rich science popularization experience. .

The online science popularization campaign includes robot programming training, “100 experts from Yunnan Province go to the countryside with science and technology” science popularization class, online competition for national scientific literacy, and the collection of stories about “popular science around you”. From 9:30 on the 16th, the public can Simultaneously watch live broadcasts and replays on the “Charming Anning” WeChat public account, Douyin account, Weibo account, Kuaishou account and “Lexiang Anning App”, and watch “Science Popularization Day” in the “National Science Popularization Day” column of the “Lexiang Anning App” Dozens of small popular science videos, such as Anning, “Technology Empowers Industry to Establish a City”, “Science Popularization Helps Rural Revitalization: Luyu Chapter, Eighth Street Chapter”, “Aning Returns” and other dozens of small popular science videos, to understand the development of science popularization and scientific and technological achievements in Anning City from all angles and angles. .

Carrying out the “National Science Popularization Day” activity has effectively created a good atmosphere of love for science and advocating innovation in the whole society, so that more people can perceive the charm of science and technology, and promote the overall improvement of the scientific quality of the whole people. It is reported that since the launch of the online event, the masses have widely participated in the feast of popular science, and more than 20,000 people have participated and liked it.