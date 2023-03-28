In order to pay tribute to the revolutionary martyrs, carry forward the spirit of heroes and models, and inherit the red gene, on March 28, Qinglong Street in Anning City carried out the revolutionary traditional education and “theme party day” at the “March 28” Martyrs Cemetery Patriotic Education Base Activity.

Anning Municipal Party Committee Organization Department Party Branch, Anning City Forestry and Grassland Bureau Party Branch, Southwest Copper Industry Relocation Project Headquarters Party Branch, Yunnan Huadian Kunming Power Generation Co., Ltd. Party Committee, Qinglong Sub-district Organ Party Branch, Youth Talent Party Branch, Qinglong Sub-district Full-time Fire Fighting A total of more than 100 party members and masses from 12 party organizations including the Party Committee participated in the sacrifice and sweeping activity. Qinglong Street Party Committee Secretary Yang Zhiguo presided over the ceremony.

Accompanied by the drizzle, all members presented wreaths and flowers to the 56 martyrs who died in the “3.28” major fire, arranged ribbons, and stood in silence in front of the martyrs’ monument. Xu Wenquan, the head of the Tangchuan Pioneer Lecturer Group, described “3.28” through three parts: “The green mountain was unfortunately caught in the fire, and the blood of the martyrs passed on for thousands of years”, “Entering the cemetery, commending the martyrs, and educating the masses” and “Deep mourning and deep memory”. Major fire historical events, cemetery design concepts and martyrs’ life stories.

Under the Martyrs’ Monument, all party members mourned the revolutionary martyrs and revisited the oath of joining the party. The sonorous oath echoed for a long time in the Martyrs Memorial Garden.

“It is a great honor to participate in this activity as an active member of the party. We must consciously inherit the revolutionary spirit, not forget the suffering and glory of yesterday, be worthy of today’s youth responsibility, integrate the spirit of martyrs into work and life, and contribute to the development of Qinglong. ” Said Yang Shaodong, a young talent in Qinglong Community.

Contributed by the Organization Department of Anning Municipal Party Committee and the Party Working Committee of Qinglong Street, Anning City