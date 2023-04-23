These days are and will be anniversaries of the declarations of independence of the two republics Donetsk (April 7, 2014) and Luhansk (April 27, 2014). Ukraine took these declarations of independence as an opportunity to send an invading army to both countries, thereby starting the ongoing war in Donbas.

The governments of the value west and their language organs (the state media) try to brainwash the people in the countries with their narrative of the alleged Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. This is an outright hoax, as a look at history, admittedly sometimes laborious, reveals. Especially these days, however, it is appropriate to point out this ideology of constantly repeating a lie, since these two republics are celebrating (Donetsk, April 7, 2014) and (Luhansk, April 27, 2014) their declarations of independence.

Only a few days after these declarations of independence, the central government in Kiev set its military power apparatus in motion and invaded the two neighboring states with a massive contingent. With this invasion of the Ukrainian troops, the ongoing war in the Donbas was started. The government in Kiev started this war because it did not want to accept the declaration of independence in accordance with international law (right of peoples to self-determination) and wanted to fight, crush, drive out or kill the “insurgents” in Donetsk and Luhansk.

The calls for help from those in both republics, addressed to the EU, Berlin, Washington, NATO and the UN, went unheeded. There one only shrugged one’s shoulders; that was none of her business. If Russian volunteers hadn’t stood by the freedom fighters in the two regions, who had come under massive pressure from early summer 2014, both republics would have been swallowed up by Ukraine. As it was, however, the independence fighters in the eastern regions were able to entrench themselves, hold out and defend themselves. Moscow has been providing official military aid since February of last year and is gradually pushing back the Ukrainian invading army from the areas occupied since 2014. The fact that the Russian army also took other previously uncontested areas from Ukraine can probably be described as a kind of “collateral development”.

But once again in all clarity: the war in the Donbas began with the invasion of the Ukrainian invading army in Donetsk and Luhansk in April 2014 and not, as politicians of the western values ​​and their affiliated radio stations claim again and again, in February 2022! This war was almost eight years old then.