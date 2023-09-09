Anniversary CD of Stadtmusik Wels | News.at

It has been an established institution in the Wels cultural scene for 130 years: The Welser Stadtmusik is celebrating a big “birthday” this year. On this occasion, Mayor Andreas Rabl, deputy mayor and cultural officer Christa Raggl-Mühlberger and bandmaster Walter Rescheneder presented a CD. It has the appropriate name “130 Years of Wels Town Music” and you can hear a selection of upscale concert and entertainment music – from the “Anniversary March” to music from “My Fair Lady”.

