Home » Anniversary CD of Stadtmusik Wels | News.at
News

Anniversary CD of Stadtmusik Wels | News.at

by admin
Anniversary CD of Stadtmusik Wels | News.at

It has been an established institution in the Wels cultural scene for 130 years: The Welser Stadtmusik is celebrating a big “birthday” this year. On this occasion, Mayor Andreas Rabl, deputy mayor and cultural officer Christa Raggl-Mühlberger and bandmaster Walter Rescheneder presented a CD. It has the appropriate name “130 Years of Wels Town Music” and you can hear a selection of upscale concert and entertainment music – from the “Anniversary March” to music from “My Fair Lady”.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 16, 2022

You may also like

Case of Santa Marta Leaders, house arrest is...

Judge Denies Mark Meadows’ Request to Move Election...

Former Labor Ministers keep an eye on the...

General Secretary Xi Jinping Inspires Unity and Reconstruction...

Raffle: New book “The Royals” – REAL TOTAL...

La “Gorda” will no longer be able to...

Parents Charged with Murder in Growing Trend of...

Civic battles in a civilized center: elections in...

Huzhou Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch...

Otto Pensl: “Just a few more days and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy