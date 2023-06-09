Home » Announce construction of bridge between Pilar and Colonia Cano Argentina
Announce construction of bridge between Pilar and Colonia Cano Argentina

Several national and Argentine authorities accompanied the Vice President of the Latin American Development Bank (CAF) Cristian Ashinelli to the city of Pilar where he announced the construction of the Integration Bridge between Pilar and Puerto Cano, province of Formosa (Argentina).

For the construction of the bridge, CAF will disburse a non-reimbursable loan of 1,500 thousand dollars for the feasibility study, which according to the schedule will end in the middle of next year, before calling for bids.

The delegation was made up of the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Luis Castiglioni, the Minister of Finance Oscar Llamosas, the Minister of the Technical Secretary for Planning, Carmen Ubaldi.

The Argentine ambassador to Paraguay, Domingo Peppo, accompanied the delegation.

The delegation toured the coastal defense and the place where the bridge will possibly be built.

Subsequently, the Municipal Board delivered a certificate to the CAF vice president in which he was declared an illustrious visitor to the city.

