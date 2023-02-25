The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has extended the call to new mission presidents and their wives for 134 missions around the world. The new leadership pairs will begin their three-year service in July 2023. Their names and respective assignments for Europe are listed below.

2023 mission presidents map image 01 The locations and number of new mission presidents and spouses for the 134 missions worldwide who will begin their three-year service in July 2023. Graphics courtesy of Church News.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

Europa Center area

North Adriatic: Brian E. and Angelika Cordray

South Adriatic: David A. and Emily Wood Nelson

German-speaking Alpina: Martin W. and Donna Bates

Bulgaria/Eurasia Centro: Michael and Johanna Auras

Paris, France: Ryan R. and Heather A. Munns

Frankfurt, Germany: Douglas P. and Lynne G. Cropper

Budapest, Hungary: Chet J. and Kristy Wall

Warsaw, Poland: Gregory D. and Christine Roney

Bucharest, Romania (new): Geoffrey R. and Roseanna C. Fowler

Barcelona, ​​Spain: Frank and Maria Heckmann

Area Europa Nord

Baltica: Antti e Skaistė Makslakhti-Tolstosheev

Beach, Capo Verde: Abel and Paula Chaves

Helsinki, Finland: Juha e Ulla Lehtinen

Stockholm, Sweden: Barry N. and Tonya C. Johnson