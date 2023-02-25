Home News Announced mission leader assignments for 2023
News

Announced mission leader assignments for 2023

by admin
Announced mission leader assignments for 2023

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has extended the call to new mission presidents and their wives for 134 missions around the world. The new leadership pairs will begin their three-year service in July 2023. Their names and respective assignments for Europe are listed below.

2023 mission presidents map image 01

The locations and number of new mission presidents and spouses for the 134 missions worldwide who will begin their three-year service in July 2023. Graphics courtesy of Church News.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

Download Photo

Europa Center area

North Adriatic: Brian E. and Angelika Cordray

South Adriatic: David A. and Emily Wood Nelson

German-speaking Alpina: Martin W. and Donna Bates

Bulgaria/Eurasia Centro: Michael and Johanna Auras

Paris, France: Ryan R. and Heather A. Munns

Frankfurt, Germany: Douglas P. and Lynne G. Cropper

Budapest, Hungary: Chet J. and Kristy Wall

Warsaw, Poland: Gregory D. and Christine Roney

Bucharest, Romania (new): Geoffrey R. and Roseanna C. Fowler

Barcelona, ​​Spain: Frank and Maria Heckmann

Area Europa Nord

Baltica: Antti e Skaistė Makslakhti-Tolstosheev

Beach, Capo Verde: Abel and Paula Chaves

Helsinki, Finland: Juha e Ulla Lehtinen

Stockholm, Sweden: Barry N. and Tonya C. Johnson

See also  Dairy farmers expect prices to stabilize at least this year

You may also like

Kkr ready to talk to Tim about fixed...

Council of State concluded that a person may...

The Women’s World Cup trophy will be in...

Emilia-Romagna Region of Honor 2023 — Companies

The JEP meets with indigenous peoples with a...

The spirit of Lei Feng, a monument that...

Notice for the assignment of suitable candidates in...

How to control and prevent diabetes

Secure your home with iron grates and opening...

Second date of the hexagonals of the Su...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy