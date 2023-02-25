The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has extended the call to new mission presidents and their wives for 134 missions around the world. The new leadership pairs will begin their three-year service in July 2023. Their names and respective assignments for Europe are listed below.
Europa Center area
North Adriatic: Brian E. and Angelika Cordray
South Adriatic: David A. and Emily Wood Nelson
German-speaking Alpina: Martin W. and Donna Bates
Bulgaria/Eurasia Centro: Michael and Johanna Auras
Paris, France: Ryan R. and Heather A. Munns
Frankfurt, Germany: Douglas P. and Lynne G. Cropper
Budapest, Hungary: Chet J. and Kristy Wall
Warsaw, Poland: Gregory D. and Christine Roney
Bucharest, Romania (new): Geoffrey R. and Roseanna C. Fowler
Barcelona, Spain: Frank and Maria Heckmann
Area Europa Nord
Baltica: Antti e Skaistė Makslakhti-Tolstosheev
Beach, Capo Verde: Abel and Paula Chaves
Helsinki, Finland: Juha e Ulla Lehtinen
Stockholm, Sweden: Barry N. and Tonya C. Johnson