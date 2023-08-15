Home » Announcement: Centralized Reporting Channels for Corruption in the Medical Field of the Province
Announcement: Centralized Reporting Channels for Corruption in the Medical Field of the Province

Notice on Centralized Rectification and Reporting Channels for Corruption in the Medical Field

The Provincial government has announced the establishment of centralized rectification measures to combat corruption in the medical field. A notice has been issued to inform the public about the reporting telephone numbers, mailboxes, and email addresses that will be available for reporting corruption cases during this period.

From now until May 31, 2024, individuals can make use of the following channels to report instances of corruption:

– Reporting Telephone Number: 0571-87709364
– Receiving Address: No. 216, Qingchun Road, Gongshu District, Hangzhou
– Recipient: Special class for centralized rectification work (1105 office)
– Zip Code: 310006
– Email: JZZZ@zjwjw.gov.cn
– Telephone Reception Time: 8:30 am to 12:00 pm and 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm on weekdays.

It is important for individuals to ensure that their reports are based on factual information. The government encourages real-name reporting in order to facilitate a thorough investigation process. The special class for centralized rectification will focus on receiving calls and letters that reflect corruption in the medical field. Any matters not related to corruption within the medical field will be handled by the relevant departments according to regulations.

The cooperation mechanism for centralized rectification of corruption in the pharmaceutical field of Zhejiang Province emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to eradicating corruption in the medical industry. By providing a centralized reporting system, the government aims to create a transparent and accountable healthcare sector.

