Announcement: Huaibei City Representatives Recommended for 10th “Good Reporter Tells a Good Story” Contest

Announcement: Huaibei City Nominates Personnel for Provincial News Front Contest

Huaibei City, August 17, 2023 – The Propaganda Department of the Huaibei Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Huaibei Journalists Association have made an official announcement regarding the recommendation of personnel to participate in the 10th “Good Reporter Tells a Good Story” selection contest on the province’s news front.

According to the requirements set forth in the “Notice on Carrying out the Tenth ‘Good Reporter Tells a Good Story’ Activity on the Provincial News Front” by the Propaganda Department of the Anhui Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, the proposed representative from Huaibei City has been announced. This representative will be participating in the provincial-level “Good Story” selection contest. The announcement invites supervision and recommendations from all sectors of society.

The publicity period for the nomination is set to span from August 17 to August 21, 2023. During this period, individuals or organizations are welcome to report potential candidates for participation through various channels such as telephone, fax, and email.

For reporting through fax, interested parties can use the following contact numbers: 0561-3199285, 0561-3053834. Alternatively, emails can be sent to hbjx3051223@163.com.

The Propaganda Department of the Huaibei Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, as well as the Huaibei Journalists Association, encourage all members of society to actively participate in the recommendation process. They hope to receive nominations for individuals who have displayed exceptional reporting skills and the ability to tell compelling stories.

In a statement released alongside the announcement, the Propaganda Department of the Huaibei Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Huaibei Journalists Association, and the participating entities expressed their commitment to recognizing and promoting outstanding journalism in Huaibei City. They emphasized the importance of fair competition and transparent selection processes in order to ensure that the most deserving candidates can represent the city in the “Good Reporter Tells a Good Story” contest.

The focus of the contest is to showcase journalists who possess a talent for telling impactful stories that highlight the positive aspects of society. The selected representative will participate in the prestigious 10th edition of the contest on the provincial news front.

One of the nominated candidates is Wu Liunan, a female reporter and host from the Huaibei Media Center. Wu has displayed an exceptional ability to engage and captivate audiences through her reporting and storytelling skills. Her potential participation in the contest is eagerly anticipated by media professionals and residents of Huaibei City alike.

The Propaganda Department of the Huaibei Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Huaibei Journalists Association express their confidence in Wu and extend their best wishes to all nominees. They hope that the selected representative will not only showcase the talent in Huaibei City but also bring recognition and honor to the province at the provincial level contest.

The announcement ends with a reminder that the deadline for recommendations and reports is August 21, 2023. All interested parties are encouraged to come forward and contribute to the process of selecting the most deserving candidate to represent Huaibei City in the 10th “Good Reporter Tells a Good Story” contest on the provincial news front.

Contact:

Propaganda Department of Huaibei Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China

Huaibei Journalists Association

Fax: 0561-3199285, 0561-3053834

Email: hbjx3051223@163.com

August 17, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

