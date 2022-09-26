Home News Announcement of Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Committee
Announcement of Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Committee

Announcement of Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Committee
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission’s 2022-2023 Departmental Centralized Procurement Agency Selection Bidding Results Announcement

Release date: 2022- 09- 26 16: 35

Commission Finance Office

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission’s 2022-2023 departmental centralized procurement agency selection will be held on September 23, 2022 in Conference Room 237 in the Middle Building. The selection results will now be announced.

The selected units are as follows: Jiangxi Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Tendering Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Guozheng Tendering Consulting Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Baiju Tendering Consulting Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Guzheng Consulting Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Dingyue Tendering Consulting Co., Ltd., Beijing International Tendering Co., Ltd. .

If you have any objection to the selection result, you can raise a question to our committee in writing within 3 working days from the date of this announcement (September 27 to September 29, 2022).

Contact: Wang Meihua

Tel: 0791-86252737

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

September 26, 2022

