Announcement of Juniors U-21 Hockey Training Camp

Announcement of Juniors U-21 Hockey Training Camp

The training camp of Pakistan Juniors Hockey Team will start in Lahore from March 28. File photo

Monday March 27, 2023, 5:11 pm

Lahore: Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced Juniors Under-21 Hockey Training Camp.

Olympian Hanif Khan has been appointed as the team manager, the training camp of Pakistan Juniors Hockey Team will start from March 28 in Lahore. The ninth edition of Men’s Junior Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Salalah, Oman.

Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Thailand and Uzbekistan are included in the event. The event will continue from May 23 to June 1, 2023.

In this regard, Hanif Khan says that the event is very important, we hope that the Pakistan team will win by playing hard and all the players are very talented.

