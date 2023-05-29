Announcement of players for the camp starting from June 10

Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 2:08 am

Lahore: (Dunya News) Pakistan Cricket Board has finalized the names of spinners, batters and fast bowlers for the camp, the camp will continue from June 10 to 21 in Lahore.

According to PCB sources, 12 spinners will participate in the first phase of the camp from June 10 to June 15, while in the second phase, 10 fast bowlers will participate in the camp from June 16 to 21. The batters’ camp will continue from June 10 to 21.

Among the snipers are Muhammad Nawaz, Osama Mir, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan and Qasim Akram, Mubaser Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas and Muhammad Junaid, Faisal Akram, Sufyan Muqim and Mehran Mumtaz will also join the snipers camp.

Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Wasim Junior, Mir Hamza and Faheem Ashraf will be included in the fast bowlers, while Amir Jamal, Ehsanullah, Muhammad Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dhani and Muhammad Hasnain will also be included.

Among the batsmen are Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafiq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saeem Ayub, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Harira, Muhammad Haris and Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Umeer Bin Yusuf, Tayyab Tahir and Haseebullah Khan will also join.