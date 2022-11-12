Source title: The itinerary of 12 new positive nucleic acid test positive persons in Shunyi, Beijing announced

According to the official Weibo news of Beijing Shunyi,From 18:00 on November 11th to 18:00 on the 12th, 12 new people with positive nucleic acid tests were added in Shunyi District.Among them, 10 are isolated medical observation personnel, 1 is a person who visits a fever clinic, and 1 is a person who has been tested positive for normalized nucleic acid tests in other areas. All of them have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment. Shunyi District immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, and has carried out work such as traceability, investigation and control, nucleic acid detection, and environmental disinfection. The residences of 11 people with positive nucleic acid test results in Shunyi District include Xitiangezhuang Village and Shuangyudong District, Houshayu Town, Dongmagezhuang Village and Gaoliying Fourth Village, Gaoliying Town, and the first community of Cuizhu New Village, Konggang Street. Temporary control measures have been taken in the relevant areas of Wangquan Homestead in Quan Street, Lijiaqiao Village in Liqiao Town, Houfengbo Village in Nancai Town, and Beichenshu Courtyard in Shuangfeng Street. One person who was positive for the normalized nucleic acid test in the outer district did not cause any risk points during the process of being placed under control in Shunyi district. The determined close contacts have implemented management measures. Terminal disinfection has been completed for risk points and places involving our district. Risk information involving the outer zone has been simultaneously circulated. The Territory has established a working group and a warm-hearted service team to do its best to deal with the epidemic and provide residents’ living guarantee services. The risk points involved in the 12 people with positive nucleic acid tests are as follows: Person 1 The close contacts who notified the confirmed cases in our district have been quarantined for medical observation on the 11th. November 9 7:00-16:35 China Railway Nord View Villa, Konggang Street, Shunyi District; 16:35-17:53 Food Store No. 7, Jiutiao East Street, Gucheng Village, Houshayu Town, Shunyi District, Happy Goods Store, No. 111, Gucheng Village Central Street; November 10th 15:03-15:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xitiangezhuang Village, Houshayu Town, Shunyi District; 15:30-17:00 Happy Goods Store, No. 1, Eleventh Article, Central Street, Gucheng Village, Houshayu Town, Shunyi District. Person 2 They are close contacts of confirmed cases in other areas and have been quarantined for medical observation on the 11th. November 9 8:30-17:30 Building 238, Nanhu Zhongyuan, Chaoyang District. November 10th 8:30-17:50 Building 238, Nanhu Zhongyuan, Chaoyang District; 19:41-20:31 Stewed in an iron pot in Tun Lao Er, No. 9 Anqing Street, Shunyi District. Person 3 For those who visit the fever clinic. November 10th 20:00-20:40 Liqiao Rural Pharmacy, No. 63 South Second Street, Lijiaqiao Village, Liqiao Town, Shunyi District, and Affordable Pharmacy, Building 28, District 2, Xingang Manor. Nov. 11 13:30-17:36 Fever Clinic of Shunyi District Hospital. Person 4 The close contacts who notified the confirmed cases in our district have been quarantined for medical observation at noon on the 11th. November 9 7:00-19:00 Nucleic acid sampling point in Area C, Ruiyuyuan West Park, Chaoyang District. November 10th 8:50-10:30 Mixing Station in Maizhuang Village, Xingshou Town, Changping District; 11:30-12:00 Pengcheng Butcher Shop, No. 13, Guangming Street, Houfengbo Village, Nancai Town, Shunyi District, Liucai Vegetable Supermarket, No. 73 Xingfu Street, and Cooked Cold Vegetables Shop, No. 21, Qianjin Road; 14:00-14:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in the small market of Houfengbo Village, Nancai Town, Shunyi District. Nov. 11 9:48-10:05 Tiantian low-price vegetable restaurant, No. 17, Guangming Street, Houfengbo Village, Nancai Town, Shunyi District. Person 5 Persons related to confirmed cases in other areas have been quarantined at home for medical observation on the evening of the 10th. November 9 8:30-22:20 Building 238, Nanhu Zhongyuan, Chaoyang District. November 10th 10:50-10:55 Nucleic acid sampling point at the south gate of Wangquan Jiayuan, Wangquan Street, Shunyi District; 11:30-11:40 Wangquan Jiayuan Jingdong Convenience Store, Wangquan Street, Shunyi District. Person 6 Persons related to confirmed cases in other areas have been quarantined at home for medical observation on the morning of the 11th. November 9 7:50-18:00 Building 238, Nanhu Zhongyuan, Chaoyang District. November 10th 7:50-18:00 Building 238, Nanhu Zhongyuan, Chaoyang District; 18:00-18:10 Chaoyang District Wangjing Community Health Service Center. Person 7 As close contacts of confirmed cases in other areas, they have been isolated for medical observation early on the 12th. November 9 7:30-17:00 Changping Kyoto Children’s Hospital, Changping District; 17:47-17:50 Juewei Duck Neck Store near Lishuiqiao South Station Subway Station in Chaoyang District. November 10th 7:30-17:00 Changping Kyoto Children's Hospital, Changping District; 18:00-18:03 Near Building No. 2, Xuhui Aodu, North Fifth Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Guencai Fresh Supermarket, Beijing Xinlemin No. 5 Store; Nov. 11 7:30-17:00 Changping Kyoto Children's Hospital, Changping District; 18:17-18:22 Fresh fruit and vegetable store and fresh fruit and vegetable community store near Building 2 of Xuhui Aodu, North Fifth Ring Road, Chaoyang District. 19:00-2:00 the next day, Building 2, Beichenshu Courtyard, Shuangfeng Street, Shunyi District. Person 8 The close contacts who notified the confirmed cases in our district have been quarantined for medical observation early on the 12th. November 9 7:14-7:25 Xinsheng Hardware Building Materials Store, No. 5, Fifth Street, Nanwang Road Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District; 7:30-17:50 China Railway Nord View Villa, Konggang Street, Shunyi District; 18:00-18:30 Jingtong Auto Service Center, Xiwang Road Village, Gaobai Road, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District; 18:40-19:00 Nucleic acid sampling site in Beiwanglu Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District. November 10th 9:20-17:30 Shangshangku Internet Storage, Film and Television Maker Park, No. 23, Gucheng Section, Houshayu Town, Shunyi District; Around 18:00, nucleic acid sampling site in Gucheng Village, Houshayu Town, Shunyi District; 20:00-22:00 Primitive Tribe Roast Bar, No. 14, Section 4, Gaosi Road, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District. Nov. 11 11:05-11:20 Datong Datong Noodle Shop, Shanxi Province, No. 6 Xingfu Street, Si Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District; Around 20:30, nucleic acid collection point in Si Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District. Person 9 She is a close contact of Person 3 and has been quarantined for medical observation on the evening of the 11th. November 09 18:50-20:50 Unit 7, Tianyun Pavilion, Tianzhu Garden, Konggang Street, Shunyi District. November 10th 20:00-20:40 Liqiao Rural Pharmacy, No. 63 South Second Street, Lijiaqiao Village, Liqiao Town, Shunyi District, and Affordable Pharmacy, Building 28, District 2, Xingang Manor. Nov. 11 Around 16:11, Kankou Duck Restaurant, No. 31, Central Street, Lijiaqiao Village, Liqiao Town, Shunyi District; 18:07-18:10 Photo Studio, No. 23, Central Street, Lijiaqiao Village, Liqiao Town, Shunyi District. Personnel 10 The close contacts who notified our district of confirmed cases have been quarantined for medical observation on the morning of the 11th. November 9 13:20-13:52 Beef Ball Noodle Restaurant in Dongmagezhuang Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District; Around 19:00 Nucleic acid sampling site in Dongmagezhuang Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District; 19:20-19:46 Roasted noodle restaurant in Dongmagezhuang Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District. November 10th 14:20-14:54 Beef Ball Noodle Restaurant in Dongmagezhuang Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District; 20:20-20:45 Goat Soup Restaurant in Dongmagezhuang Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District. Personnel 11 They are close contacts of confirmed cases in other areas and have been quarantined for medical observation on the afternoon of the 10th. November 9 10:30-12:00 Building 23, Dongxing Second Community, Guangming Street, Shunyi District; 12:07-12:44 Ma Yilan Ramen Restaurant, Building 1, District 3, Lugangjiayuan, Guangming Street, Shunyi District; 17:00-17:05 Nucleic acid sampling point in the third district of Lugangjiayuan, Guangming Street, Shunyi District; 18:00-18:01 Convenience store 7-11, Building 9, Lvgang Jiayuan District 1, Guangming Street, Shunyi District. November 10th 6:30-16:00 Beijing Ditan Hospital Shunyi Branch. Personnel 12 Persons who are positive for normalized nucleic acid tests in the outer region. November 9 Around 7:10, nucleic acid sampling point in Balizhuang Community, Chaoyang District; 10:00—21:00 No. 87 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District; 22:00—24:00 Chaoyang District Super 8 Hotel (Duipo Branch). November 10th 0:00—9:00 Chaoyang District Super 8 Hotel (Duipo Branch); Around 10:15, nucleic acid sampling point in Balizhuang Community, Chaoyang District; 11:00—22:00 No. 87 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District. Nov. 11 11:00—21:00 No. 87 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District (during the period: around 15:24, nucleic acid sampling point in Balizhuang Community, Chaoyang District). Anyone who intersects with the above-mentioned risk points, and those who enter or return to Beijing from risk areas, receive calls, text messages, health treasure pop-ups, health treasure yellow codes or red codes to alert risk personnel, please take the initiative to immediately report to the community (village) and unit where they are located. Telephone report, territorial do their best to ensure service. During the epidemic, the general public is requested to minimize going out, do not have meals, do not gather, and do not go to crowded places unless necessary; insist on wearing masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, maintain a safe social distance, and strictly scan codes and check nucleic acid negative certificates when entering public places and other preventive measures. If you have symptoms such as fever and dry cough, do not go to school, do not participate in social activities, do not take public transportation, do not take online taxis, etc., wear a mask, and go to the fever clinic of a nearby hospital as soon as possible to seek medical treatment according to regulations to reduce the risk of epidemic transmission. Attachment: Epidemic Prevention Consulting Telephone Shunyi District Center for Disease Control and Prevention November 12, 2022

The risk points involved in the 12 people with positive nucleic acid tests are as follows:

Person 1

The close contacts who notified the confirmed cases in our district have been quarantined for medical observation on the 11th.

November 9

7:00-16:35 China Railway Nord View Villa, Konggang Street, Shunyi District;

16:35-17:53 Food Store No. 7, Jiutiao East Street, Gucheng Village, Houshayu Town, Shunyi District, Happy Goods Store, No. 111, Gucheng Village Central Street;

November 10th

15:03-15:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xitiangezhuang Village, Houshayu Town, Shunyi District;

15:30-17:00 Happy Goods Store, No. 1, Eleventh Article, Central Street, Gucheng Village, Houshayu Town, Shunyi District.

Person 2

They are close contacts of confirmed cases in other areas and have been quarantined for medical observation on the 11th.

November 9

8:30-17:30 Building 238, Nanhu Zhongyuan, Chaoyang District.

November 10th

8:30-17:50 Building 238, Nanhu Zhongyuan, Chaoyang District;

19:41-20:31 Stewed in an iron pot in Tun Lao Er, No. 9 Anqing Street, Shunyi District.

Person 3

For those who visit the fever clinic.

November 10th

20:00-20:40 Liqiao Rural Pharmacy, No. 63 South Second Street, Lijiaqiao Village, Liqiao Town, Shunyi District, and Affordable Pharmacy, Building 28, District 2, Xingang Manor.

Nov. 11

13:30-17:36 Fever Clinic of Shunyi District Hospital.

Person 4

The close contacts who notified the confirmed cases in our district have been quarantined for medical observation at noon on the 11th.

November 9

7:00-19:00 Nucleic acid sampling point in Area C, Ruiyuyuan West Park, Chaoyang District.

November 10th

8:50-10:30 Mixing Station in Maizhuang Village, Xingshou Town, Changping District;

11:30-12:00 Pengcheng Butcher Shop, No. 13, Guangming Street, Houfengbo Village, Nancai Town, Shunyi District, Liucai Vegetable Supermarket, No. 73 Xingfu Street, and Cooked Cold Vegetables Shop, No. 21, Qianjin Road;

14:00-14:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in the small market of Houfengbo Village, Nancai Town, Shunyi District.

Nov. 11

9:48-10:05 Tiantian low-price vegetable restaurant, No. 17, Guangming Street, Houfengbo Village, Nancai Town, Shunyi District.

Person 5

Persons related to confirmed cases in other areas have been quarantined at home for medical observation on the evening of the 10th.

November 9

8:30-22:20 Building 238, Nanhu Zhongyuan, Chaoyang District.

November 10th

10:50-10:55 Nucleic acid sampling point at the south gate of Wangquan Jiayuan, Wangquan Street, Shunyi District;

11:30-11:40 Wangquan Jiayuan Jingdong Convenience Store, Wangquan Street, Shunyi District.

Person 6

Persons related to confirmed cases in other areas have been quarantined at home for medical observation on the morning of the 11th.

November 9

7:50-18:00 Building 238, Nanhu Zhongyuan, Chaoyang District.

November 10th

7:50-18:00 Building 238, Nanhu Zhongyuan, Chaoyang District;

18:00-18:10 Chaoyang District Wangjing Community Health Service Center.

Person 7

As close contacts of confirmed cases in other areas, they have been isolated for medical observation early on the 12th.

November 9

7:30-17:00 Changping Kyoto Children’s Hospital, Changping District;

17:47-17:50 Juewei Duck Neck Store near Lishuiqiao South Station Subway Station in Chaoyang District.

November 10th

7:30-17:00 Changping Kyoto Children’s Hospital, Changping District;

18:00-18:03 Near Building No. 2, Xuhui Aodu, North Fifth Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Guencai Fresh Supermarket, Beijing Xinlemin No. 5 Store;

Nov. 11

7:30-17:00 Changping Kyoto Children’s Hospital, Changping District;

18:17-18:22 Fresh fruit and vegetable store and fresh fruit and vegetable community store near Building 2 of Xuhui Aodu, North Fifth Ring Road, Chaoyang District.

19:00-2:00 the next day, Building 2, Beichenshu Courtyard, Shuangfeng Street, Shunyi District.

Person 8

The close contacts who notified the confirmed cases in our district have been quarantined for medical observation early on the 12th.

November 9

7:14-7:25 Xinsheng Hardware Building Materials Store, No. 5, Fifth Street, Nanwang Road Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District;

7:30-17:50 China Railway Nord View Villa, Konggang Street, Shunyi District;

18:00-18:30 Jingtong Auto Service Center, Xiwang Road Village, Gaobai Road, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District;

18:40-19:00 Nucleic acid sampling site in Beiwanglu Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District.

November 10th

9:20-17:30 Shangshangku Internet Storage, Film and Television Maker Park, No. 23, Gucheng Section, Houshayu Town, Shunyi District;

Around 18:00, nucleic acid sampling site in Gucheng Village, Houshayu Town, Shunyi District;

20:00-22:00 Primitive Tribe Roast Bar, No. 14, Section 4, Gaosi Road, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District.

Nov. 11

11:05-11:20 Datong Datong Noodle Shop, Shanxi Province, No. 6 Xingfu Street, Si Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District;

Around 20:30, nucleic acid collection point in Si Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District.

Person 9

She is a close contact of Person 3 and has been quarantined for medical observation on the evening of the 11th.

November 09

18:50-20:50 Unit 7, Tianyun Pavilion, Tianzhu Garden, Konggang Street, Shunyi District.

November 10th

20:00-20:40 Liqiao Rural Pharmacy, No. 63 South Second Street, Lijiaqiao Village, Liqiao Town, Shunyi District, and Affordable Pharmacy, Building 28, District 2, Xingang Manor.

Nov. 11

Around 16:11, Kankou Duck Restaurant, No. 31, Central Street, Lijiaqiao Village, Liqiao Town, Shunyi District;

18:07-18:10 Photo Studio, No. 23, Central Street, Lijiaqiao Village, Liqiao Town, Shunyi District.

Personnel 10

The close contacts who notified our district of confirmed cases have been quarantined for medical observation on the morning of the 11th.

November 9

13:20-13:52 Beef Ball Noodle Restaurant in Dongmagezhuang Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District;

Around 19:00 Nucleic acid sampling site in Dongmagezhuang Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District;

19:20-19:46 Roasted noodle restaurant in Dongmagezhuang Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District.

November 10th

14:20-14:54 Beef Ball Noodle Restaurant in Dongmagezhuang Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District;

20:20-20:45 Goat Soup Restaurant in Dongmagezhuang Village, Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District.

Personnel 11

They are close contacts of confirmed cases in other areas and have been quarantined for medical observation on the afternoon of the 10th.

November 9

10:30-12:00 Building 23, Dongxing Second Community, Guangming Street, Shunyi District;

12:07-12:44 Ma Yilan Ramen Restaurant, Building 1, District 3, Lugangjiayuan, Guangming Street, Shunyi District;

17:00-17:05 Nucleic acid sampling point in the third district of Lugangjiayuan, Guangming Street, Shunyi District;

18:00-18:01 Convenience store 7-11, Building 9, Lvgang Jiayuan District 1, Guangming Street, Shunyi District.

November 10th

6:30-16:00 Beijing Ditan Hospital Shunyi Branch.

Personnel 12

Persons who are positive for normalized nucleic acid tests in the outer region.

November 9

Around 7:10, nucleic acid sampling point in Balizhuang Community, Chaoyang District;

10:00—21:00 No. 87, Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District;

22:00—24:00 Chaoyang District Super 8 Hotel (Duipo Branch).

November 10th

0:00—9:00 Chaoyang District Super 8 Hotel (Duipo Branch);

Around 10:15, nucleic acid sampling point in Balizhuang Community, Chaoyang District;

11:00—22:00 No. 87 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District.

Nov. 11

11:00—21:00 No. 87 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District (during the period: around 15:24, nucleic acid sampling point in Balizhuang Community, Chaoyang District).

Anyone who intersects with the above-mentioned risk points, and those who enter or return to Beijing from risk areas, receive calls, text messages, health treasure pop-ups, health treasure yellow codes or red codes to alert risk personnel, please take the initiative to immediately report to the community (village) and unit where they are located. Telephone report, territorial do their best to ensure service.

During the epidemic, the general public is requested to minimize going out, do not have meals, do not gather, and do not go to crowded places unless necessary; insist on wearing masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, maintain a safe social distance, and strictly scan codes and check nucleic acid negative certificates when entering public places and other preventive measures. If you have symptoms such as fever and dry cough, do not go to school, do not participate in social activities, do not take public transportation, do not take online taxis, etc., wear a mask, and go to the fever clinic of a nearby hospital as soon as possible to seek medical treatment according to regulations to reduce the risk of epidemic transmission.

Attachment: Epidemic Prevention Consulting Telephone

Shunyi District Center for Disease Control and Prevention

November 12, 2022