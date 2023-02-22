The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has disclosed the location of the Barcelona Spain Temple.

Barcelona Spain Temple 01 Map showing the location of the Barcelona Temple.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

This temple will be built at the intersection of Avinguda de la Vía Augusta and Avinguda de la Clota, in Sant Cugat del Vallès. The project calls for a two-story temple of approximately 2,550 square meters. An accessory building of approximately 1260 square meters will also be built on the approximately 2-hectare site, with a guest house, a reception point and a distribution centre. Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Barcelona Temple in April 2022. It will be the second temple in the country. The Madrid Temple was dedicated in 1999. There are 61,000 Latter-day Saints living in Spain in 130 congregations. Melitón González Trejo, a Spanish army officer who visited Utah in 1874, played an essential role in translating the Book of Mormon into Spanish after joining the Church. Spain’s first Latter-day Saints were baptized in the 1950s and 1960s.

The design details of this temple are still under development. More information, including renderings of the exterior, will be made public at a later date. The date of the start of the works will be announced in the future.

Project leaders will soon begin working with city officials on preliminary plans for this temple and submit public filings in the coming months.

Latter-day Saints consider temples the house of the Lord and the most sacred places of worship on earth. Temples are different from Church meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other midweek activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples is so that faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ can participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who do not they had the opportunity to be baptized during their lifetime.