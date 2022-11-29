Announcement of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Office in Yuanhui District, Luohe City on Announcing the Risk Points of the Epidemic

At present, the situation of epidemic prevention and control in the province is severe and complicated. During the investigation and verification of the flow of risky personnel in Lailuo, our district found that their activity track involved multiple points in our district. The risk point information is now announced as follows:

1. November 24

08:01—08:15 Many mobile vegetable vendors in the southern section of Mount Emei Road

12:48—13:13 Guijiang Road Boyue Auto Service Co., Ltd.

15:41—16:02 RT-Mart Supermarket, B1, Changjian Plaza, Intersection of Renmin Road and Wenhua Road

2. November 25

17:20—17:25 Century Runfa Supermarket in the southwest corner of the intersection of Taihangshan Road and Guijiang Road

3. November 26

12:10—12:30 Hot and dry noodles at Sun Xia Main Store in the southwest corner of the intersection of Wenhua Road and Yinjiang Road

4. November 27

14:10—15:30 Move to the south of the intersection of Binhe Road and Wuyi Road, 150 meters west

18:39—18:51 Meiyijia Supermarket at the intersection of Taihangshan Road and Guijiang Road

20:07—20:13 Sinopec gas station in the south of Daliu Section of Luowu Road

In view of the fact that risk personnel do not wear masks or wear masks irregularly when they are active in the above areas, and experts judge that there is a greater risk of social transmission, residents who have the same activity track as the above-mentioned relevant places are reminded to report to the local township street (park) immediately , timely and proactively conduct nucleic acid screening, and cooperate with the implementation of relevant epidemic prevention and control measures as required.At the same time, all citizens are reminded that anyone who knows through various channels that he or she has contact with risk personnel must report to the local township street (park) and work unit as soon as possible, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding management and control as required

Residents are requested not to panic, spread rumors, believe rumors, or spread rumors, pay attention to the official epidemic prevention and control news at any time, enhance personal protection awareness, wash hands frequently, wear masks, ventilate frequently, gather less, and do a good job of self-health monitoring, Maintain a safe social distance.

Yuanhui District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Tel:

0395—6986835

Ganhechen Street Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Telephone:

0395—2620001

Telephone number of Laojie Street Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters:

0395—5785517

Tel:

0395—2117033

Telephone number of Shunhe Street Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters:

0395—5897001

Yuanhui New Area Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Tel:

0395—5755101

Telephone number of the epidemic prevention and control headquarters of Shali High-tech Industrial Development Zone:

0395—2388666

Shali Preparatory Group Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Telephone:

0395—6768636

0395—6666673

Tel:

0395—5515101

Daliu Town Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Tel:

0395—6773692

Ask the telephone number of Shixiang Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters:

0395—5597862

Pneumonia Infected by Novel Coronavirus in Yuanhui District, Luohe City

Office of Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters

November 29, 2022