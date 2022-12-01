Announcement of the Office of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Zhaoling District, Luohe City on Announcing the Risk Points of the Epidemic

Recently, during the flow investigation and verification, our district found that the activities of risk personnel involved the following points, and the risk point information is hereby announced as follows:

1. November 28th, 29th, 30th

Business hoursWanxiangfu Supermarket at the gate of Taiwei Central Park Community, Zhaoling District

2. November 30

10:00 to closingYunshang Barbershop at the gate of Taiwei Central Park Community, Zhaoling District

In particular, remind those who overlap with the above-mentioned activities at the same time period, report to the village (community), work unit or Zhaoling District (town, street) epidemic prevention and control headquarters as soon as possible, and actively cooperate with the implementation of corresponding control measures.

The general public is requested not to panic, spread rumors, believe rumors, or spread rumors, pay attention to the official epidemic prevention and control trends at any time, enhance personal protection awareness, wash hands frequently, wear masks, ventilate frequently, and gather less, do a good job of self-health monitoring, maintain Safe social distance.

Zhaoling District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters special team phone number for traceability work:

0395—2619110

Telephone number of Zhaizhuang Street Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters:

0395—2665810

Tianqiao Street Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Tel:

0395—5917100

Dongcheng Street Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Tel:

0395—3227588

Telephone number of Wanjin Town Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters:

0395—5765381

Telephone number of Zhaoling Town Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters:

0395—5567899

Youth Town Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Tel:

0395—6866017

Telephone number of Laowo Town Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters:

0395—6566016

Office of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Zhaoling District, Luohe City

December 1, 2022