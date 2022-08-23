Announcement of the results of the investigation and handling of the illustrations of the elementary school mathematics textbooks

The illustration of the new textbook has been redrawn to ensure that it can be used in the new semester

Guangming Daily, Beijing, August 22 (Reporter Jin Xiaoyan)On the 22nd, the Ministry of Education announced the results of the investigation and handling of the illustration problem of elementary school mathematics textbooks by the People’s Education Press.

The report pointed out that there are three main problems with textbook illustrations. First, it is not aesthetically pleasing, and there is a gap with the fundamental requirements of Lide Shuren. The overall style of painting does not conform to public aesthetic habits, and some of the illustrated characters are ugly and have poor mental outlook, which does not properly reflect the sunny image of Chinese children. Second, it is not serious and normative, and there are even errors in individual illustrations. There are too many illustrations, some illustrations are not of high professional standards, and some illustrations have scientific and normative problems. Third, it is not meticulous and accurate, and some illustrations are easily misunderstood. Some illustrations are rough drawn, some lines are drawn and elements are selected improperly, and the proportions of the pictures are not harmonious. At the same time, it was also found that some problematic illustrations circulated on the Internet were not illustrations of primary school mathematics textbooks of the People’s Education Society, and the relevant departments have included them in the scope of comprehensive investigation and rectification.

The circular pointed out that, as a textbook compilation unit, the People’s Education Society, as a textbook compilation unit, has not implemented the relevant decision-making and deployment of the central government in a comprehensive and thorough manner, and has not fully understood the educational function of textbook illustrations. Strict, the internal error correction system is not perfect, the readers’ opinions are not taken seriously, and the problems existing in the illustrations are not carefully investigated and rectified in a timely manner. When organizing experts to review teaching materials, the Teaching Materials Bureau of the Ministry of Education lacked sufficient guidance and supervision, and did not supervise the inspection and rectification of teaching materials problems in place.

The report pointed out that the relevant units and 27 dereliction of duty personnel will be seriously investigated and held accountable. Illustrators and designers will be dealt with accordingly, and Wu Yong, cover designers Lv Min, Lv Jingren and their studios will no longer be hired to engage in national textbook design, illustration drawing and other related work.

The Ministry of Education attaches great importance to the illustrations of the primary school mathematics textbooks of the People’s Education Publishing House, and has deployed a comprehensive investigation and rectification of the illustrations and contents of the national primary and secondary school textbooks and extracurricular reading materials to ensure that the correct political direction and value orientation are reflected. , to carry forward the excellent Chinese culture, in line with the public aesthetic habits.

It is understood that the People’s Education Publishing House started in late May and completed the redrawing of the illustrations of elementary school mathematics textbooks a few days ago. At present, the new textbooks have been reviewed and approved by the Expert Committee of the National Textbook Committee and will be put into use in the new semester.

The relevant person in charge of the People’s Education Society said in an interview with reporters that the People’s Education Society attaches great importance to the redrawing of illustrations of elementary school mathematics textbooks, and further improves the relevant management system. Revised and refined to ensure redraw quality.

When talking about the general idea of ​​redrawing the illustrations of the new textbooks, the relevant person in charge of the People’s Education Society said: First, adhere to the correct political direction, value orientation and publication orientation to ensure that the textbooks reflect the will of the party and the country; Style, embodying Chinese characteristics, and showing the sunny, upward and joyful mental outlook of Chinese children in the new era; the third is to adhere to the mainstream aesthetic orientation of the public, fresh, elegant, simple and generous; the fourth is to follow the laws of children’s cognition and physical and mental development, and be close to life. Literary fusion. The illustrations of the new textbooks strive to reflect the “Chinese style”, “the sense of the times”, “spirit” and “mathematical flavor” in the overall style.

In addition, the relevant person in charge of the People’s Education Society also said that the public is welcome to put forward valuable opinions and suggestions on the teaching materials through the official website of the People’s Education Society “feedback platform for primary and secondary school textbooks”, e-mail ([email protected]), letters and other channels. . The publishing house will register one by one, establish a ledger, adopt reasonable opinions and suggestions in a timely manner, and continuously improve the teaching materials.

“Guangming Daily” (August 23, 2022 08 edition)

[

责编：徐皓 ]