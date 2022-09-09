Youxi County responds to new coronary pneumoniaepidemicwork headquarters

Announcement on Doing a Good Job in Epidemic Prevention and Control During the Mid-Autumn Festival

Recently, the domestic epidemic situation has spread to multiple points, and the epidemic prevention and control situation is severe and complicated. Especially with the Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, the mobility and aggregation of people have increased, and the pressure of foreign defense imports has further increased. In order to consolidate the hard-won results of prevention and control and ensure that the general public spends a healthy, safe, happy and peaceful Mid-Autumn Festival, the relevant matters are hereby announced as follows:

1

Reasonable arrangement of itinerary

Advocate the general public and friends to celebrate the festival in place, minimize cross-city travel, and suspend travel to medium and high-risk areas and counties (cities, districts) abroad and outside the province. If you really need to go, be sure to take personal protection and accurately record your activities. After returning to Uzbekistan, we will cooperate with the implementation of health management measures in strict accordance with the requirements.

2

Actively report itinerary

In the past 7 days, those entering (returning) who have a history of travel and residence in a city where a medium-high-risk area or a low-risk area with local epidemics occurred, or who have an intersection with the reported case’s itinerary and whose health code is “red code” or “yellow code”, please Be sure to take the initiative to report to your community (village house), unit or hotel as soon as possible, and cooperate with the implementation of measures such as isolation control, nucleic acid testing and health monitoring. Those who have serious consequences due to concealment, false reporting, or failure to implement health management measures as required will be held accountable according to law.

3

Implement nucleic acid testing

Advocate that people with a history of traveling and living in non-epidemic areas outside the province should hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours before arriving in Uzbekistan, and should take a nucleic acid test nearby when they arrive in Uzbekistan; people entering (returning) to Uzbekistan from medium and high-risk areas in China implement control measures in accordance with regulations; advocating Low-risk personnel from the counties (cities, districts) where the medium and high-risk areas are located shall enter (return) Ukraine with a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours. People entering (returning) from outside the province must check the health code and the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 72 hours when staying in hotels and hotels. Construction site personnel returning from other provinces must check the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours.

4

Standardize scan code access

Hospitals, banks, stations, restaurants, farmers’ markets, shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, hotels, leisure and entertainment and other key places and key institutions must post the “place code” in a prominent position at the entrance, and arrange for special personnel to strictly implement temperature measurement, Code inspection (scanning), wearing masks, current limiting, one-meter noodles, daily disinfection, ventilation and other epidemic prevention measures, guide orderly queues and passenger flow diversion, and prevent crowds and gatherings. Employees of all types of business premises shall conduct nucleic acid testing and health monitoring in strict accordance with the prescribed frequency.

5

Reduce gatherings

Scenic spots should strictly implement the requirements of “limitation, reservation, and staggered peaks”, guide tourists to travel at different times and peaks, and reduce crowds. Strictly do a good job in the approval of large-scale event meetings. An event meeting with more than 50 people should formulate an epidemic prevention and control plan, and report it to the township headquarters and industry competent department where the venue is held, and implement temperature measurement, code verification, ventilation and disinfection and other prevention and control measures in strict accordance with the requirements. measure.

6

strengthen health protection

Residents and friends are requested to further improve their awareness of risk prevention, pay attention to their own health, and develop good living habits such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating frequently, not gathering, and one-meter noodles. In the event of fever, dry cough, fatigue, loss of smell and taste, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, conjunctivitis, myalgia, diarrhea and other unpleasant symptoms, please wear a mask and go to the fever clinic of the hospital. Please truthfully inform your travel history and contact history.

Please continue to understand, support and cooperate with various prevention and control work, be the first responsible person for your own health, join hands to build a defense line for epidemic prevention and control, and celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

