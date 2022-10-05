Original title: Announcement on Adjusting Health Management Measures for Persons Coming to (Returning) Kunming

On October 4, the headquarters of the Kunming City Leading Group for Responding to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Outbreak issued the “Notice on Adjusting Health Management Measures for Persons Coming to (Returning) to Kunming”.

At present, the epidemic situation in China and the province is still severe. In order to implement the epidemic prevention and control measures of “foreign prevention, domestic prevention and rebound”, and to cope with the new situation of epidemic development, according to the opinions of experts, the prevention and control measures for coming (returning) to Kunming Appropriate adjustments were made. All people coming to (returning to) Kunming must report to the destination community in advance through the “Kunming Health Treasure” applet or by telephone. From September 22 to September 28, the health management measures of 2 inspections in 3 days will be implemented for those who came (returned) to Kunming with a history of living in Xishuangbanna from September 22 to September 28. “3+4” health management measures (3-day centralized isolation, 4-day home health monitoring) are implemented for those who have come (returned) to Kunming since September 29, and those who do not meet the conditions for home health monitoring will be implemented 7 days. Day concentrated isolation.

From now on, for those who come (return) to Kunming with a history of sojourn in Inner Mongolia within 7 days, a 7-day centralized isolation and health management measures will be implemented. According to the principle of filling and filling, the management period will be calculated from the date of leaving Inner Mongolia. For those who came (returned) to Kunming with a history of living in Tibet, Xinjiang, and Guizhou within 7 days, the 7-day centralized isolation and health management measures will continue to be implemented. For those who come (return) to Kunming with a history of living in Sichuan within 7 days, the “3+4” health management measures will continue to be implemented (3 days of centralized isolation, 4 days of home health monitoring). isolation. (Reported by reporter Zhang Xiaoli)

