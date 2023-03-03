Collection Department: Jinan City Fire Rescue DetachmentStart time: 2023-03-03 End time: 2023-04-01

Explanation on the drafting of "Jinan City Social Fire Safety Publicity and Education Regulations (Draft for Comment)"

In order to conduct in-depth fire safety publicity and education, improve the fire safety quality of the whole people, and improve the fire control level of the whole society, according to relevant laws and regulations, and learn from the advanced work experience of other cities, our detachment took the lead in drafting the "Jinan City Social Fire Safety Publicity and Education Regulations (Draft for Comments)"

attachment1:

Jinan City Social Fire Safety Publicity and Education Regulations

(Draft for comments)

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 1 In order to strengthen publicity and education on fire safety in the society, improve the fire safety quality of the whole people, effectively prevent fires, and reduce fire hazards, according to relevant laws and regulations such as the “Fire Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Shandong Province Fire Protection Regulations” and in combination with the actual situation of this city, make this provision.

Article 2 Organs, groups, enterprises, public institutions, other organizations and individuals within the administrative area of ​​this city shall carry out fire safety publicity and education work in accordance with these regulations.

Article 3 The basic tasks of fire safety publicity and education are: to stimulate the enthusiasm and initiative of the whole society to pay attention to fire safety, learn fire protection knowledge, and participate in fire protection work by carrying out fire safety publicity and education activities, continuously improve the fire safety quality of the whole people, and consolidate public fire protection. Safety foundation, reduce fire hazards, and create a good fire safety environment for the realization of national economic and social development.

Article 4 The people’s governments of cities and districts (counties) shall strengthen the publicity and education work on fire protection in the society within their respective administrative regions, and establish a publicity and education work system on fire protection in the society that is managed by departments according to law, responsible by units, and participated by the whole people.

Organs, organizations, enterprises, public institutions and other units shall strengthen fire protection publicity and education for their personnel.

Villagers’ committees and residents’ committees shall assist the people’s government and relevant departments in strengthening fire protection publicity and education.

Article 5 It is the common responsibility of the whole society to enhance fire safety awareness; any citizen has the right and obligation to receive fire safety publicity and education.

Encourage and guide citizens to learn fire protection laws and regulations, fire protection knowledge, participate in fire protection publicity and fire drills, and improve fire prevention and self-rescue capabilities.

Encourage and support social forces to carry out fire protection public welfare activities such as fire protection publicity and voluntary service.

Chapter II Management Responsibilities

Article 6 The municipal and district (county) people’s governments shall include fire protection publicity funds in their financial budgets at the same level to ensure the needs of fire protection publicity and education; vigorously develop fire protection public welfare undertakings, and promote fire protection publicity and education by means of government purchase of public services.

Organize regular fire protection publicity and education to improve citizens’ fire safety awareness; organize targeted fire protection publicity and education during agricultural harvest seasons, forest and grassland fire prevention periods, major holidays, and fire-prone seasons.

Build public welfare fire science popularization education bases in a planned way, and carry out fire science popularization education activities.

Article 7 The working departments of the municipal and district (county) people’s governments shall perform the following duties within the scope of their respective duties in accordance with the principle of who is in charge and who is responsible:

(1) According to the characteristics of the industry and the business work of the system, include fire safety content in the industry safety production regulations and policies, planning plans and emergency plans to improve the level of fire safety;

(2) Supervise and urge relevant units in the industry and the system to implement fire safety publicity and education responsibilities in accordance with the law, organize emergency drills every year, and improve fire safety awareness of industry employees.

Article 8 Municipal and district (county) fire rescue agencies shall supervise and manage social fire protection publicity and education work in their administrative regions according to law.

The public security police station carries out fire protection publicity and education to the units under its jurisdiction in accordance with the management authority in accordance with the law, and supervises and guides the performance of fire protection publicity and education duties by the units under its jurisdiction.

Article 9 Municipal, district (county) fire rescue agencies shall perform the following duties:

(1) Organize fire protection laws, regulations and fire protection knowledge publicity and education, and provide professional guidance and supervision to social fire protection publicity and education work;

(2) To supervise and manage fire safety professional training institutions in conjunction with education departments, human resources and social security departments;

(3) Regularly carry out fire safety training for the heads of community residents’ committees and villagers’ committees, and the heads of full-time (part-time) fire brigades and volunteer fire brigades;

(4) Guide the orderly and standardized opening of fire rescue stations and fire science popularization education bases, and guide government agencies, enterprises, institutions, and the general public to visit and experience.

Article 10 The city, district (county) education department shall perform the following duties:

(1) Incorporate school fire safety education and training into the education and training plan, and conduct education supervision and work assessment every year;

(2) Guiding and supervising schools to incorporate fire protection knowledge into teaching and job training content for faculty and staff, guiding and supervising schools to incorporate fire safety knowledge into teaching content and the content of “Primary and Middle School Students Safety Education Day” activities;

(3) Encourage all kinds of training institutions to include the teaching and practice of fire protection knowledge into their training courses, teacher training and vocational technical colleges include fire protection knowledge as a compulsory content for students, and support vocational schools to set up fire protection majors or set up fire protection courses;

(4) Organize the creation of “Fire Safety Education Demonstration Schools”, encourage students from colleges and universities and colleges (technical) colleges to participate in fire protection volunteer organizations, and carry out fire protection volunteer actions.

Article 11 Municipal, district (county) science and technology departments shall incorporate fire protection knowledge into the content of popular science education.

Article 12 Municipal, district (county) industry and information technology departments shall guide websites and mobile Internet media to carry out public welfare fire safety publicity.

Article 13 Municipal, district (county) civil affairs departments shall perform the following duties:

(1) Incorporate fire protection publicity and education into the disaster reduction plan and organize the implementation, and carry out fire protection publicity and education in combination with disaster relief, poverty alleviation, social preferential treatment and placement, and charity;

(2) Guide the residents (village) committees to formulate fire safety conventions and carry out fire safety publicity, education and training;

(3) Supervise and guide nursing homes, welfare homes, pension institutions, rescue stations, etc. to carry out safety education on fire and electricity use and self-rescue and escape every quarter.

Article 14 Municipal, district (county) judicial administrative departments shall incorporate fire protection laws and regulations into the content of legal education.

Article 15 The municipal, district (county) human resources and social security departments shall perform the following duties:

(1) Guiding and supervising agencies, enterprises and institutions to incorporate fire safety knowledge into the content of education and training for cadres, workers and rural areas;

(2) Supervise and manage fire safety professional training institutions within the scope of their duties according to law.

Article 16 The municipal, district (county) housing and urban-rural development departments shall incorporate fire protection laws and regulations and engineering construction fire protection technical standards into the continuing education of relevant practitioners in the construction industry and the job training and assessment content of practitioners.

Article 17 Municipal, district (county) urban management, urban and rural transportation, gardens and forestry afforestation, commerce and other departments shall encourage relevant units to use public transportation facilities, outdoor advertisements, bulletin boards, elevator advertisements and LED screens to carry out public welfare fire protection publicity Education, set up and broadcast fire safety public service advertisements in prominent locations such as parks, scenic spots, shopping malls, residential areas, urban arterial roads, urban-rural fringe areas, crowded places, expressways, buses, taxis, and bus station kiosks.

Article 18 The municipal, district (county) cultural and tourism administrative departments shall perform the following duties:

(1) Promote the construction of fire protection culture, actively carry out the creation and performance of fire protection literary and artistic works that the masses love to see, incorporate fire safety education into cultural activities in the countryside, and integrate them into cultural activities of the grassroots;

(2) Urge the news media to increase fire safety publicity and reporting, popularize fire laws and regulations, fire safety common sense, escape and self-rescue knowledge, timely publicize advanced experience in fire safety work, encourage relevant media to arrange to broadcast fire safety public service advertisements, , Release targeted fire safety reminders during important events, and carry out fire protection publicity and education for the society;

(3) Urge travel agencies to strengthen fire safety education for tourists, incorporate fire safety conditions into relevant industry standards such as tourist hotels and tourist attractions, and incorporate fire safety knowledge into job training and assessment content for tourism practitioners.

Article 19 Municipal, district (county) health departments shall include on-site fire rescue, medical treatment knowledge and fire safety education in the departmental safety production-related plans.

Article 20 Municipal, district (county) emergency management departments shall perform the following duties:

(1) Incorporate fire safety knowledge into the content of enterprise safety production education and training;

(2) Incorporate fire safety knowledge into the training and assessment content of safety production supervisors and supervisors, principal persons in charge of production and operation units such as mines, hazardous chemicals, fireworks and firecrackers, safety production management personnel, and special operations personnel, and incorporate fire protection laws and regulations and relevant fire protection technologies The standard is included in the training and qualification examination of registered safety engineers;

(3) Incorporate fire protection publicity and education into activities such as “Safe Production Month” and “Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Publicity Week” and conduct evaluations.

Article 21 Township people’s governments and sub-district offices shall perform the following duties:

(1) Implement measures and requirements for “grid” management of fire safety according to local conditions, and strengthen fire protection publicity and emergency evacuation drills;

(2) Guiding village (resident) committees to carry out mass fire protection work;

(3) Incorporate family fire safety publicity and education work into the creation and evaluation content of “Safe Community”, “Civilized Community”, and “Five Good Civilized Families”.

Chapter III Unit Responsibilities

Article 22 Organs, organizations, enterprises, institutions and other units shall organize and carry out fire protection publicity and education in accordance with the following provisions:

(1) Regularly carry out various forms of fire safety publicity and education;

(2) Provide pre-employment fire safety training to new employees and employees entering new positions;

(3) Provide at least one fire safety training for employees on duty every year;

(4) Organize fire fighting and emergency evacuation drills at least once a year.

Article 23 Public places such as song and dance halls, theaters, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, bazaars, stadiums, halls, hospitals, passenger stations, passenger terminals, civil airports, public libraries and public exhibition halls shall comply with the following regulations: Carry out fire safety publicity and education:

(1) Setting up fire safety signs, signs, etc. at eye-catching positions of safety exits, evacuation passages and fire-fighting facilities, etc.;

(2) Compile and print site fire safety publicity materials as needed for the public to read for free;

(3) Use unit broadcasting and video equipment to broadcast fire safety knowledge.

Nursing homes, welfare homes, rescue stations and other units should carry out regular fire and electricity use and self-rescue and escape safety education for service objects.

Article 24 Schools of all types and levels shall carry out fire safety education in accordance with the following provisions:

(1) Incorporate fire safety knowledge into the teaching content;

(2) At the beginning of the school year, before the winter (summer) vacation, and during the military training of students, the special fire safety education is generally carried out for students;

(3) Combining the characteristics and requirements of experimental courses of different courses, provide students with targeted fire safety education;

(4) Organize students to visit and experience the local fire station at least once during their school days;

(5) Organize students to carry out emergency evacuation drill at least once every school year;

(6) Carry out regular fire and electricity education and emergency evacuation drills for boarding students.

Schools at all levels and types shall at least appoint a teacher who is familiar with fire safety knowledge to serve as the teacher of the fire safety class, and select fire professionals to serve as the school’s part-time fire instructors.

Article 25 Primary and secondary schools and preschool education institutions shall, according to the cognitive characteristics of students of different ages, guarantee class hours or adopt subject penetration and special education methods, and carry out fire safety education for students every semester.

At the primary school stage, we should focus on the education of fire hazards and hazards, fire safety signs, daily life fire prevention, fire alarm, fire self-rescue and escape common sense.

At the junior high school and high school stage, education on fire laws and regulations, basic knowledge of fire prevention and fire fighting, and use of fire extinguishing equipment should be emphasized.

Preschool education institutions shall adopt games, nursery rhymes and other entertaining methods to carry out fire safety education for young children.

Article 26 Institutions of higher learning should hold at least one special lecture on fire safety every school year, set up fire safety education columns on the campus network, radio, school newspapers, etc., to educate students on fire laws and regulations, fire prevention and fire fighting knowledge, fire self-rescue and other rescue knowledge and Fire case education.

Article 27 Community residents’ committees and villagers’ committees shall carry out fire safety education in accordance with the following provisions:

(1) Organizing the formulation of fire safety conventions;

(2) Set up fixed publicity facilities such as fire windows and columns in the main streets of villages and communities, and public places, and use cultural stations, study rooms, police studios and other places, as well as broadcasting, video and other equipment to carry out regular fire publicity to residents educate;

(3) Regularly organize volunteer fire brigades and residents to carry out fire protection publicity and education activities and fire drills;

(4) During fire-prone seasons, agricultural harvest seasons, major festivals and rural folk activities, carry out fire prevention publicity and education in a targeted manner.

Article 28 Property service enterprises shall, within the scope of property service work, actively carry out regular fire safety education according to the actual situation, regularly push fire safety reminders, fire service advertisements and fire case warning films in the WeChat communication group, and organize at least A fire-fighting and emergency evacuation drill participated by the employees and residents of the unit; set up fire-fighting publicity columns and warning signs in corridors, elevators, etc., and change the educational content according to seasons and other characteristics.

Article 29 Public transport operating units shall strengthen fire safety education and training for drivers and passengers, improve their skills in using fire-fighting equipment and organizing and guiding passengers to evacuate in a timely manner, and publicize fire-fighting facilities and equipment to passengers, as well as escape and self-rescue, etc. Fire knowledge.

Article 30 The operation and management units of tourist attractions, urban parks and green spaces, and the sponsors of large-scale mass activities shall set up evacuation routes, schematic diagrams of fire-fighting facilities, and fire safety warning signs in conspicuous positions of scenic spots, parks and green spaces, and activity venues, and use broadcast and video equipment to , bulletin boards, etc. to carry out fire safety publicity and education.

Tour guides and staff of tourist attractions shall introduce to tourists the common sense and management requirements of fire safety in scenic spots.

Article 31 The construction unit of the project under construction shall carry out fire safety education in accordance with the following provisions:

(1) Before the construction of a construction project, fire safety education shall be provided to the construction personnel;

(2) Set up fire safety bulletin boards, hang fire safety wall charts and fire safety warning signs at eye-catching locations on construction sites and places where construction workers gather;

(3) Conduct regular fire safety education for open fire operators;

(4) Organizing fire fighting and emergency evacuation drills.

The construction unit of the construction in progress shall cooperate with the construction unit to do a good job in the above-mentioned fire safety education.

Chapter IV Guarantees and Rewards and Punishments

Article 32 The municipal and district (county) people’s governments shall establish a social fire protection publicity and education supervision and coordination mechanism, and incorporate fire protection publicity and education into the fire safety responsibility system for supervision and assessment.

The relevant departments of the municipal and district (county) people’s governments shall formulate corresponding standards and assessment methods for fire protection publicity and education, and incorporate them into relevant work inspections and assessments.

Article 33 Organs, groups, enterprises, public institutions and other units shall guarantee the fire protection publicity, education and training expenses of their employees.

Article 34 Units and individuals who have made outstanding contributions in fire protection work shall be commended and rewarded in accordance with relevant state regulations.

Article 35 If the relevant departments of the municipal, district (county) people’s government fail to perform the management duties of fire protection publicity and education in accordance with these regulations, the people’s government at the same level shall order it to make corrections; The supervisors and other directly responsible personnel shall be punished according to law.

Article 36 Where government agencies, groups, enterprises, institutions and other units fail to perform their responsibilities for fire protection publicity and education in accordance with these regulations, the fire rescue agency shall order them to make corrections within a time limit; if the corrections are completed within the time limit of the order, no punishment shall be imposed, but the parties concerned shall be punished. Fire safety publicity and education; if corrections are not made within the time limit, the fire rescue agency shall give a warning to the directly responsible person in charge and other directly responsible persons according to law, or the competent authority shall give punishment according to law.

Chapter V Supplementary Provisions

Article 37 These regulations shall come into force on the day of 2023.