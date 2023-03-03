Home News Announcement on Public Solicitation of Opinions and Suggestions on “Jinan City Social Fire Safety Publicity and Education Regulations (Draft for Comment)” by the Jinan Municipal Government Portal Survey and Collection
Announcement on Public Solicitation of Opinions and Suggestions on "Jinan City Social Fire Safety Publicity and Education Regulations (Draft for Comment)" by the Jinan Municipal Government Portal Survey and Collection

by admin

Collection Department: Jinan City Fire Rescue DetachmentStart time: 2023-03-03 End time: 2023-04-01

In order to conduct in-depth fire safety publicity and education, improve the fire safety quality of the whole people, and improve the fire control level of the whole society, according to relevant laws and regulations, and learn from the advanced work experience of other cities, our detachment took the lead in drafting the “Jinan City Social Fire Safety Publicity and Education Regulations ( Draft for Comments)” and drafting instructions to solicit opinions from the public.

The deadline for comments is April 1, 2023.

Comments and suggestions can be made in the following ways:

1. Log in to the Jinan Municipal Government website (http://www.jinan.gov.cn), and submit comments through the column “Interaction-Investigation Collection” at the top of the homepage of the website;

2. Send comments via email to: [email protected], please indicate “Legislative Opinions on Fire Safety Education and Training” in the subject of the email;

3. Send your opinions by letter to: No. 5166, Aoti Middle Road, Lixia District, Jinan City, Zip Code 250002, Legal and Social Fire Work Department of Jinan Fire Rescue Detachment, please indicate “Legislative Opinions on Fire Safety Education and Training” on the cover of the letter .

Attachments: 1. “Jinan City Social Fire Safety Publicity and Education Regulations (Draft for Comment)”

2. Explanation on the drafting of “Jinan City Social Fire Safety Publicity and Education Regulations (Draft for Comment)”

Jinan City Fire Rescue Detachment

March 3, 2023

