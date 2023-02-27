Home News Announcement on Public Solicitation of Opinions and Suggestions on the Public Safety Management Measures for Civil Unmanned Aircraft in Jinan (Draft for Comment) by the Jinan Municipal Government Portal Survey and Solicitation
Announcement on Public Solicitation of Opinions and Suggestions on “Jinan Civil Unmanned Aircraft Public Safety Management Measures (Draft for Comment)”

Collection Department: Municipal Public Security BureauStart time: 2023-02-27 End time: 2023-02-28

In order to strengthen the safety management of civil unmanned aircraft in our country and ensure social public safety, according to relevant laws and regulations, and drawing on the advanced work experience of other cities, our bureau took the lead in drafting the “Jinan Civil Unmanned Aircraft Public Safety Management Measures (for Solicitation) Comment Draft)” and the drafting instructions are open to the public for comments.

The deadline for comments is March 28, 2023.

Comments and suggestions can be made in the following ways:

1. Log in to the Jinan Municipal Government website (http://www.jinan.gov.cn), and submit comments through the column “Interaction-Investigation Collection” at the top of the homepage of the website;

2. Feedback by dialing the 12345 citizen service hotline;

3. Send comments via email to: [email protected], please indicate “Legislative Opinions on Civil UAV Management” in the subject of the email;

4. Send comments by letter to: Legal Affairs Section, Secretariat of Public Security Police Detachment, Jinan Public Security Bureau, No. 48, Yuhan Road, Shizhong District, Jinan City, Zip Code 250002, please indicate “Legislative Opinions on Civil UAV Management” on the cover of the letter typeface.

Attachments: 1. “Jinan Civil Unmanned Aircraft Public Safety Management Measures (Draft for Comment)”

2. Drafting instructions

Jinan Public Security Bureau

February 27, 2023

