In order to give full play to the role of overseas students' business parks in attracting and gathering overseas students to innovate and start businesses and promote the transformation of high-tech achievements, and to promote the coordinated development of the city's overseas students' business parks, the Jinan Human Resources and Social Security Bureau drafted the "Jinan Municipal Overseas Study Abroad The Measures for the Construction and Management of Personnel Pioneering Parks (Draft for Comments)"

Measures for the Construction and Management of Jinan City-level Pioneer Park for Overseas Students

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 1 In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the Municipal Party Committee’s Talent Work Conference, guide, standardize and promote the construction and development of the city’s Overseas Students Entrepreneurship Park, give full play to the park’s unique role in gathering overseas talents for innovation and entrepreneurship projects, and accelerating the transformation and application of innovative achievements. , to help the conversion of old and new kinetic energy, the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin, and the national strategy of high-quality development, this method is formulated in accordance with the relevant national, provincial and municipal regulations, and in light of the actual situation of our city.

Article 2 The municipal-level entrepreneurial park for overseas students refers to the establishment of enterprises by overseas students in the administrative area of ​​our city as the main service object, through the provision of research and development, production and operation sites, shared facilities, systematic training and Consulting, policy, financing, legal and marketing services, and a service organization that supports innovation and entrepreneurship for overseas students.

Article 3 Encourage and support all districts and counties (functional areas), according to their own industrial development advantages and characteristics, relying on local scientific and technological innovation parks, industrial bases, large and medium-sized enterprises, universities and research institutes, etc., to create high-starting, high-standard, professional A business park for overseas students.

Article 4 The Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security is responsible for the evaluation, identification and assessment of the municipal-level entrepreneurial parks for overseas students. The human resources and social security departments of all districts and counties (functional areas) are responsible for the organization declaration, preliminary review of materials, and business guidance of municipal-level entrepreneurial parks for overseas students within their jurisdictions in accordance with the principle of territorial management.

Chapter II Declaration and Identification

Article 5 Application Conditions

(1) It has independent legal personality, a fixed office, and has been registered and operated for more than one year. The development planning and goals of the park are closely integrated with the development of local industries, the functional layout is reasonable, the service positioning is clear, and it has good development prospects and sustainable development capabilities.

(2) It has a hatching site at its own disposal, with a hatching area of ​​no less than 2,000 square meters, a reasonable functional layout, and a complete set of public service facilities; it has established (or cooperated with) a public technical service platform in the professional technical field, and can provide scientific research , Pilot test and other services; there is a complete information management service platform, which can accurately grasp the basic situation of technology research and development, operation and management of the settled enterprises, and the data materials are true and effective, and easy to consult.

(3) Have a professional park management and operation team with no less than 5 people; have a sound management system for enterprise selection and evaluation, operation services, human resources, finance, security, etc. Provide standardized and efficient services in declaration, legal consultation, operation management, market expansion, etc.; introduce venture capital funds or human capital financial services, which can meet the investment and financing needs of overseas students in the development and growth stage of enterprises; have part-time or full-time entrepreneurial mentors .

(4) Enterprises with overseas students account for no less than 20% of the total number of enterprises in the park, or the number of enterprises with overseas students in the park is not less than 5, and enterprises with overseas students are continuously introduced to settle in the park every year. The settled enterprises have clear property rights, operate independently and legally, and have good growth potential, which is in line with the industrial development direction of the province and city.

Enterprises for overseas students refer to enterprises founded and registered mainly by overseas students. The legal representative of the enterprise should be a student studying abroad and hold no less than 10% of the equity, or the largest shareholder among the natural persons of the enterprise is a student studying abroad, or the total equity held by the overseas student shareholders among the shareholders of the enterprise should not be less than 30%.

Article 6 Declaration and Identification Procedures

(1) Declaration. Institutions that apply for the recognition of the city-level Overseas Students Pioneer Park shall submit the following materials to the human resources and social security department of the district or county (functional area) through the Jinan Talent Network:

1. “Jinan Municipal Overseas Students Pioneer Park Application Form”;

2. Documents proving the establishment of the institution, such as the business license of the enterprise, the legal person certificate of the public institution or other approval documents;

3. Various preferential policy documents supporting the settled enterprises;

4. The enterprise summary table for overseas students in the park;

5. Other proof materials reflecting the effectiveness of the park construction.

(2) First trial. The human resources and social security departments of districts and counties (functional areas) conduct preliminary examination of the application materials, and report the qualified application materials and preliminary examination opinions to the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

(3) Evaluation. The Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security organizes relevant experts to conduct a comprehensive evaluation and demonstration by means of a combination of on-site defense and on-site inspection, with the help of big data and talent value evaluation.

(4) Announcement and identification. The city-level Overseas Students Pioneer Park to be recognized will be publicized for a period of 5 working days. If there is no objection at the expiration of the publicity period, the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau will recognize it as “Jinan City-level Overseas Students Pioneering Park” and award it a license.

Chapter III Support Policies

Article 7 For those identified as municipal-level entrepreneurial parks for overseas students, special financial support will be provided, including basic funds and incentive funds, which will be included in the special funds for the construction of entrepreneurial parks for overseas students from the municipal finance.

(1) Basic expenses. For the first time recognized as a city-level Overseas Students Pioneer Park, a one-time basic fund of 300,000 yuan will be given, and various districts and counties (functional areas) can provide supporting support in a certain proportion.

(2) Incentive funds. Enterprises that introduce overseas students in the park meet one of the following conditions, and each additional company will be rewarded with 50,000 yuan, and each park will be rewarded no more than 300,000 yuan per year.

1. Overseas students who start enterprises are recognized as high-level talents of “D” category (inclusive) or above in our city;

2. Within 2 years after entering the park, the enterprise has obtained equity investment of more than 500,000 yuan, or its main business income has exceeded 500,000 yuan, or it has paid profits and taxes of more than 50,000 yuan.

(3) Scope of use of funds

1. Enterprises for overseas students can reduce or exempt rent, property, water and electricity and other related expenses;

2. Park site renovation, decoration, office equipment procurement, public service platform construction and other related expenses;

3. Expenses for the introduction of enterprises and projects for overseas students, including publicity and promotion, consulting services, expert review, market research, technical support, and related expenses for overseas students to visit Jinan;

4. Provide early-stage financial support for newly-introduced overseas students to start a business.

Article 8 The Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security provides support to the Municipal Overseas Scholars Pioneer Park in terms of planning guidance, collaboration, policy support, talent introduction, project declaration, publicity and promotion, etc., so as to enhance the park’s talent cohesion, technological innovation, and achievements. Transformation, technology promotion and other aspects of professional level.

Chapter IV Management Assessment

Article 9 Responsibilities of the Park

(1) Formulate and improve the rules and regulations of the park development planning, daily management, and enterprise services.

(2) Qualification screening of enterprises with overseas students applying for admission to the park.

(3) To provide standardized and efficient services for enterprises with overseas students in business registration, legal consultation, operation management, investment financing, market expansion, etc.

(4) Assist enterprises studying abroad to declare various preferential policies for enterprises, regularly organize various service activities such as entrepreneurship training, financing lectures, technical exchanges, etc., help enterprises improve their technological innovation and market competitiveness, and cultivate and develop a group of overseas students with strong strength Personnel business groups.

(5) Consciously accept the supervision and management of human resources and social security departments at the municipal and district levels, actively undertake the tasks of introducing talents assigned by all levels, carefully summarize and timely report the park construction and innovation achievements, basic data and countermeasures and suggestions.

Article 10 Park assessment. The municipal-level Overseas Students Pioneer Park implements dynamic management. The park shall submit the annual summary report of the park to the Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security every year, and propose the park development plan for the next year. The Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security organizes a centralized assessment every year. The assessment mainly focuses on specific indicators such as the number of enterprises studying abroad in the park, the scale of enterprises, the situation of attracting talents, the effectiveness of innovation, and the satisfaction of enterprises studying abroad in the park. The results of the evaluation determine the amount of funding for the park incentives.

Article 11 If the park falls under any of the following circumstances, the Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security shall cancel the qualification of the Municipal Overseas Students Pioneer Park, and shall not apply again within 2 years:

(1) The operating organization of the park has serious illegal business operations and is investigated and dealt with by relevant departments according to law;

(2) Larger or larger production safety accidents, ecological environment accidents, and quality accidents occurred, or were included in the list of untrustworthy joint disciplinary targets;

(3) Enterprise satisfaction of overseas students in the park is below 60%;

(4) Enterprises with overseas students in the park for two consecutive years are below the selection criteria;

(5) Falsification and cheating are found during the annual assessment process;

(6) Other circumstances that should disqualify.

Article 12 Fund supervision. The Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, together with the Municipal Finance Bureau, is responsible for supervising the use of funds and assessing the effect of fund use. Relevant units and individuals who commit false claims, fraudulently obtain special funds and other illegal activities shall be investigated for corresponding responsibilities in accordance with relevant national regulations such as the “Regulations on the Punishment and Punishment of Fiscal Illegal Behaviors”. Those who are suspected of committing crimes shall be transferred to judicial organs for handling according to law.

Chapter V Supplementary Provisions

Article 13 Institutions that have been selected as national or provincial Overseas Students Pioneering Parks shall be directly identified as Municipal Overseas Scholars Pioneering Parks.

Article 14 These Measures shall come into force on the day of month, 2023, and shall be valid until the day of year, month, and day.