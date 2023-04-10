Home News Announcement on Public Solicitation of Opinions on the Jinan Municipal Government Portal Investigation and Solicitation of “Measures for the Construction and Management of Jinan City-level Overseas Students Pioneer Park (Draft for Comment)”
News

Announcement on Public Solicitation of Opinions on the Jinan Municipal Government Portal Investigation and Solicitation of “Measures for the Construction and Management of Jinan City-level Overseas Students Pioneer Park (Draft for Comment)”

by admin

Collection Department: Municipal Human Resources and Social Security BureauStart time: 2023-04-10 End time: 2023-04-14

In order to give full play to the role of overseas students’ business parks in attracting and gathering overseas students to innovate and start businesses and promote the transformation of high-tech achievements, and to promote the coordinated development of the city’s overseas students’ business parks, the Jinan Human Resources and Social Security Bureau drafted the “Jinan Municipal Overseas Study Abroad The Measures for the Construction and Management of Personnel Pioneering Parks (Draft for Comments)” is now open to the public for comments.

The time for soliciting opinions is from April 10, 2023 to April 14, 2023. The public can give feedback through the following channels and methods:

1. Log in to the website of the Jinan Municipal People’s Government (http:www.jinan.gov.cn), and submit comments through the column “Interaction-Investigation Collection” on the website;

2. Send comments to [email protected] by email, with the subject of the email marked “Jinan Municipal Overseas Students Pioneer Park Construction and Management Measures”.

Attachment: 1. “Measures for the Construction and Management of Jinan Municipal Overseas Students Pioneer Park (Draft for Comment)”

2. Explanation on the drafting of the “Jinan Municipal Overseas Students Pioneer Park Construction and Management Measures (Draft for Comment)”

Jinan Human Resources and Social Security Bureau

April 10, 2023

You may also like

Found dead at bus stop

Life rewards the good

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer sails into South China...

Covid: 87 new cases and one victim in...

Adnoc Pro League / J22: Laba Kodjo Fodoh...

The Via Crucis of Mulaló – Loboguerrero

Architecture of words – 4th edition – writing...

Housing prices are soaring and you want to...

Colombia is getting old – El Diario

The city’s study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy